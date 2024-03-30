Bhojpuri Star Pawan Singh Joins BJP Electoral Fray in West Bengal's Asansol for 2024 Lok Sabha Elections

Pawan Singh, a prominent figure in the Bhojpuri entertainment industry, has been officially announced as the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) candidate from West Bengal's Asansol for the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha Elections. This move comes after an initial withdrawal, with Singh reversing his decision 10 days later amidst controversies over his song lyrics, declaring his readiness to contest.

Pawan Singh - From Silver Screen to Political Arena

Known as the 'Power Star' of the Bhojpuri cinema, Pawan Singh has earned accolades for his singing and acting talents since his debut in 1997. His journey to fame was marked by the 2008 hit song 'Lollypop Lagelu,' earning him the Best Male Singer title at the International Bhojpuri Film Awards in 2016. Transitioning from a successful film career, Singh entered politics in 2014, aligning with the BJP, amidst expectations to leverage his popularity among the migrant community in Asansol against Trinamool Congress'