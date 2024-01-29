Bhofal Chambers Concedes Defeat in Liberia's Maryland County Rerun Election

In an important and precedent-setting rerun election in Maryland County, Liberia, former Speaker Bhofal Chambers conceded defeat to his opponent, Anthony F. William. The rerun was necessitated by a Supreme Court order following allegations of disruptions at polling centers during the initial election on October 10, 2023.

Chambers, who had formerly represented District2 in the 54th Legislature, contested the initial results, which favored William, citing intimidation by locals using masked dancers at polling places in Old Sodokan, District2. This led to a legal tussle resulting in the rerun of the election for the cited polling places.

Supreme Court Intervenes

The Supreme Court criticized the National Elections Commission (NEC) for initially dismissing Chambers' concerns about the influence of violence by traditional people on the election outcome. This significant judicial intervention led to the decision for a rerun, which was conducted on January 25, 2024.

Following the rerun, the NEC declared Anthony F. William the winner. The rerun saw a voter turnout of 811 out of the 960 registered voters, with tightened security measures in place. William secured 671 votes, marking an increase from his initial 643, while Chambers received 120 votes, also an increase from his previous 95.

Acknowledging his defeat, Chambers graciously congratulated William on a local radio station on January 26, 2024. He expressed gratitude to his supporters and stressed the importance of unity and respect for the democratic process. Chambers further encouraged the electorate to work with William and emphasized the need to maintain peace and address divisions within the community.