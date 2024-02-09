Bharat Ratna for PV Narasimha Rao: A Political Coup and a New Chapter for Indian Politics

In a move teeming with political significance, former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao has been posthumously awarded the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian honor. This announcement, made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, underscores the strategic maneuvering of the BJP ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha election and its bid to expand its footprint in South India, particularly in Rao's home state of undivided Andhra Pradesh.

A Legacy Reclaimed

Rao, who served as India's 10th Prime Minister, is widely credited for ushering in an era of economic liberalization in 1991. His tenure was marked by pivotal measures that opened up India to global markets, fostering a new epoch of economic development. This included the end of the License Raj, currency depreciation, import reforms, tax reforms, and privatization.

Despite leading a minority government, Rao's political acumen enabled him to successfully implement these widespread reforms. However, his relationship with the Congress party, which he represented, was fraught with complexity. The episode in 2004 when Rao's mortal remains were not allowed inside the Congress office is a testament to this uneasy acknowledgment of his legacy by his own party.

A Political Coup

The BJP's decision to honor Rao is seen as a strategic move to claim a part of the Congress party's legacy, specifically Rao's economic liberalization policies. This move has left the Congress in a difficult position, having to acknowledge Rao's contributions while grappling with the historical complexities of their relationship with him.

The BJP's focus on expanding its footprint in South India and the potential gains in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana with the Bharat Ratna award to Rao are evident. The Congress, on the other hand, is faced with the challenge of reconciling its past actions with the present accolade bestowed upon a leader who was once sidelined by the party itself.

A New Chapter

Rao's contributions to India's foreign policy, language, and education sectors have also been acknowledged by PM Modi. As the first person from South India to become Prime Minister, Rao was known for breaking several conventions during his term. The decision to honor him with the Bharat Ratna nearly two decades after his death is seen as the ruling BJP's outreach to the 'Telugu spirit' and an effort to outclass the Congress.

The awarding of the Bharat Ratna to PV Narasimha Rao marks a significant chapter in Indian politics. It not only recognizes the leadership of a man who steered India through critical economic transformations but also highlights the intricate dynamics of political power play in the world's largest democracy.

As the country looks forward to the 2024 Lok Sabha election, this decision underscores the importance of strategic positioning and the enduring legacy of political leaders. The BJP's move to honor Rao is a stark reminder of the power of symbolic gestures in shaping political narratives and influencing public sentiment.