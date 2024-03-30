Bharat Ratna Conferred on Ex-PMs Rao, Singh, Scientist Swaminathan, and Thakur by President Murmu

On an illustrious day at Rashtrapati Bhavan, President Droupadi Murmu bestowed the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian award, upon four eminent personalities, marking a significant moment in the nation's annals. The awards were posthumously presented to former Prime Ministers Narasimha Rao and Charan Singh, famed agricultural scientist M.S. Swaminathan, and former Bihar Chief Minister Karpoori Thakur on March 30, 2024, recognizing their monumental contributions to India's political and scientific arenas.

Historic Recognition for Stalwarts

The ceremony was not just about honoring these individuals but also about acknowledging the transformative impact they had on India's trajectory. Narasimha Rao, known for his economic reforms in the 1990s, and Charan Singh, a stalwart of Indian agriculture and farmer rights, have been instrumental figures in shaping modern India. Meanwhile, M.S. Swaminathan, often hailed as the father of the Green Revolution, played a pivotal role in India's agricultural resurgence, and Karpoori Thakur, a proponent of social justice, left an indelible mark on Bihar's political landscape.

Legacy and Contributions

Their legacies, which span several decades, are a testament to their dedication to India's development. Rao's economic policies paved the way for India's entry into the global market, while Singh's work empowered the agrarian community, laying the groundwork for