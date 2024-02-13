Bharat Ratna Awards: Economic Miracle Amidst Unprincipled Politics

Advertisment

A Tale of Contrasts

In a ceremony steeped in history and significance, the Government of India recently conferred the prestigious Bharat Ratna award to five distinguished individuals. The recipients include former prime ministers L K Advani, P V Narasimha Rao, and Chaudhary Charan Singh, former Bihar Chief Minister Karpoori Thakur, and eminent agriculture scientist Dr M S Swaminathan. This brings the total number of Bharat Ratna awards in 2024 to an unprecedented five, marking a milestone in India's recognition of exceptional service.

The Most Deserving: P V Narasimha Rao

Advertisment

P V Narasimha Rao, the architect of India's economic miracle, stands out among this year's recipients. Despite leading a minority government during a time of economic crisis, Rao implemented comprehensive economic reforms that continue to shape the nation's growth trajectory. His vision and determination transformed India into a miracle economy growing at a steady 7%.

The Least Deserving: Chaudhary Charan Singh

On the other end of the spectrum lies Chaudhary Charan Singh, whose Bharat Ratna award has sparked controversy. Critics argue that his unprincipled politics and frequent party defections make him the least deserving recipient of this prestigious honor.

Advertisment

A Call for Action: Swaminathan Commission Recommendations

The timing of the Bharat Ratna awards has not gone unnoticed, as it coincides with the ongoing farmers' protest demanding minimum support price for crops and loan waivers. Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray has criticized the government for not implementing the recommendations of the Swaminathan Commission, despite bestowing the Bharat Ratna upon Dr M S Swaminathan. The commission's report, which aims to address the agrarian crisis, has been largely ignored by successive governments.

As the nation grapples with the complexities of agricultural policy and the ongoing 'Delhi Chalo' agitation, the Bharat Ratna awards serve as a reminder of the importance of recognizing exceptional service while also addressing the pressing needs of the people.

In conclusion, the recent Bharat Ratna awards highlight a tale of contrasts, with P V Narasimha Rao's economic miracle standing in stark relief against Chaudhary Charan Singh's unprincipled politics. As the debate surrounding the awards continues, the focus must shift towards implementing meaningful reforms that benefit the nation's farmers and uphold the integrity of the Bharat Ratna as a symbol of greatness.