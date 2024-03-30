Bharat Ratna 2024: Posthumous Honors for Ex-PMs Rao, Singh Among Others

On a historic day, President Droupadi Murmu conferred Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian award, upon former Prime Ministers PV Narasimha Rao and Charan Singh, along with other eminent personalities, in a ceremony that underscored their indelible contributions to the nation's fabric. This prestigious recognition, announced on March 30, 2024, also celebrated the achievements of LK Advani, Karpoori Thakur, and MS Swaminathan, highlighting their diverse yet significant impacts on India's development and governance.

Legacy of Leadership

The awarding of Bharat Ratna to PV Narasimha Rao and Charan Singh posthumously brings into focus their transformative leadership and the path they paved for India's progress. Rao, often hailed as the architect of India's economic reforms in the early 1990s, played a