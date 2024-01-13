Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra: Rahul Gandhi’s March for Justice from Manipur

Indian politics is gearing up for a significant event as the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, led by prominent political figure, Rahul Gandhi, is set to kick off from Thoubal, Manipur on January 14. This ‘Unite India Justice March’ will traverse through 100 Lok Sabha segments, covering 15 states, 110 districts, and 337 assembly segments across a staggering 6,713 kilometers in the span of 67 days, culminating in Mumbai.

Raising Voices Against Injustice

The primary objective of the yatra is to amplify the voices against the perceived ‘injustice’ over the past decade, focusing on pressing issues such as unemployment, price rise, and social justice. The march is expected to address bread-and-butter concerns of the masses and highlight the alleged failures of the ruling dispensation. The course of the yatra is designed to cover politically crucial areas in Uttar Pradesh, including Amethi, Rae Bareli, and Varanasi.

Ambitious Journey from East to West

The Congress party is set to flag off the yatra from a private ground in Manipur’s Thoubal district. The journey will witness Rahul Gandhi addressing gatherings and interacting with civil society members and organizations twice a day. The initiative by the Congress party aims to revitalize their political presence and connect with the grassroots by focusing on local issues that resonate with the everyday lives of the common people.

An Eye on the Lok Sabha Elections

The Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra is not just a march for justice, but also a strategic political maneuver in the run-up to the Lok Sabha elections. By covering 101 Lok Sabha constituencies and 337 Assembly seats, the yatra provides a platform for the Congress party to engage directly with potential voters. It represents a significant political activity that could potentially shift the local and national political climate.