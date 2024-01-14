en English
Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra: A Multi-Day Procession Across Assam and Arunachal Pradesh

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 14, 2024 at 11:59 pm EST
A forthcoming yatra, or organized procession, spearheaded by the Assam Congress, is scheduled to embark on a multi-day journey across several districts and states. The procession, known as the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, will be led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. This planned expedition will initiate a series of roadshows and public meetings, aiming to connect with local populations and address their concerns.

Commencement and Route of the Yatra

Starting from January 20, 2024, the yatra will commence with a roadshow in Lakhimpur town. Following this, it will proceed through Laluk, Harmati, and Nowboicha. After traversing through these locations, the procession will cross borders into the neighboring state of Arunachal Pradesh, where participants are scheduled for an overnight stay in Itanagar.

Re-entry into Assam and Further Travels

On the subsequent day, the yatra will re-enter Assam at Gohpur and conduct roadshows in the Bishwanath and Sonitpur districts. After these engagements, the procession will then move to the Nagaon district, where another overnight halt is planned at Rupohi.

Visiting the Birthplace of Srimanta Sankardeva

A significant visit is outlined to Borduwa Sattra in Batadrava, the birthplace of the revered Vaishnav saint Srimanta Sankardeva. Following this, the yatra will continue its journey with a roadshow and street corner meeting, before making its way to Nongpho in Meghalaya. In Nongpho, a public meeting will be convened, and participants will take an overnight break.

The Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, poised to be a significant cultural and political event, aims to forge connections with local populations across these regions. This initiative by the Assam Congress is another step in their efforts to engage with and address the concerns of the people in the northeastern states of India.

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

