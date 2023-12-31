Bharat Bandh Strike Disrupts Rail and Road Traffic in West Bengal and Jharkhand

In a significant disruption to the normal rhythm of life in regions of West Bengal and Jharkhand, a 12-hour Bharat Bandh strike, organized by the Adivasi Sengel Abhiyan (ASA), a tribal organization, brought train services and vehicular movements to a standstill on Saturday. The strike was an act of protest, aimed at demanding a separate code for the ‘Sarna’ religion in the upcoming census.

Protest Impact on Rail and Road Traffic

The demonstration included a ‘Rail Roko’ where protesters sat on railway tracks, leading to the cancellation and diversion of numerous trains. The affected regions were primarily western districts like Purulia, Bankura, Jhargram, West Midnapore, and Adra in West Bengal. Major disruptions were reported at Bahalda Road, which saw the cancellation of the Godda weekly Express and Tatanagar-Ara Express and the diversion of other trains. The Ranchi-Howrah Vande Bharat Express and multiple other trains were held up at Purulia and Asansol, causing significant inconvenience to travelers.

Road Blockades and Disruptions

Besides the rail traffic, road blockades were also implemented at several key junctions, including the Tata-Hata Road and the Chaibasa-Ranchi Road, further exacerbating the disruption caused by the strike. These blockades served as a testament to the level of commitment and organization displayed by the protesters in their bid to secure recognition for the ‘Sarna’ religion.

Protest Comes After High Court Ban

This protest comes in the wake of a decision by the Calcutta high court, which earlier banned an indefinite rail blockade called by the Kurmi community. The court declared such demonstrations illegal and unconstitutional, a ruling that seems to have done little to deter the resolve of the ASA and its supporters.

In a clear message of defiance and determination, the ASA has managed to create a significant upheaval, highlighting the urgency and importance of their demand for recognition of the ‘Sarna’ religion in the upcoming census. The question now remains as to how the authorities will respond to this display of unity and resistance from the tribal organization.