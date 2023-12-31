en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

Bharat Bandh Strike Disrupts Rail and Road Traffic in West Bengal and Jharkhand

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: December 31, 2023 at 3:58 am EST
Bharat Bandh Strike Disrupts Rail and Road Traffic in West Bengal and Jharkhand

In a significant disruption to the normal rhythm of life in regions of West Bengal and Jharkhand, a 12-hour Bharat Bandh strike, organized by the Adivasi Sengel Abhiyan (ASA), a tribal organization, brought train services and vehicular movements to a standstill on Saturday. The strike was an act of protest, aimed at demanding a separate code for the ‘Sarna’ religion in the upcoming census.

Protest Impact on Rail and Road Traffic

The demonstration included a ‘Rail Roko’ where protesters sat on railway tracks, leading to the cancellation and diversion of numerous trains. The affected regions were primarily western districts like Purulia, Bankura, Jhargram, West Midnapore, and Adra in West Bengal. Major disruptions were reported at Bahalda Road, which saw the cancellation of the Godda weekly Express and Tatanagar-Ara Express and the diversion of other trains. The Ranchi-Howrah Vande Bharat Express and multiple other trains were held up at Purulia and Asansol, causing significant inconvenience to travelers.

Road Blockades and Disruptions

Besides the rail traffic, road blockades were also implemented at several key junctions, including the Tata-Hata Road and the Chaibasa-Ranchi Road, further exacerbating the disruption caused by the strike. These blockades served as a testament to the level of commitment and organization displayed by the protesters in their bid to secure recognition for the ‘Sarna’ religion.

Protest Comes After High Court Ban

This protest comes in the wake of a decision by the Calcutta high court, which earlier banned an indefinite rail blockade called by the Kurmi community. The court declared such demonstrations illegal and unconstitutional, a ruling that seems to have done little to deter the resolve of the ASA and its supporters.

In a clear message of defiance and determination, the ASA has managed to create a significant upheaval, highlighting the urgency and importance of their demand for recognition of the ‘Sarna’ religion in the upcoming census. The question now remains as to how the authorities will respond to this display of unity and resistance from the tribal organization.

0
India Politics Society
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

India's Textile Sector: Navigating the Path to Sustainability amid EU's New ESG Standards

By Dil Bar Irshad

Arvind Panagariya Appointed Chairman of India's 16th Finance Commission

By Rafia Tasleem

CBSE to Offer Psychological Counselling Services from January 2024

By Rafia Tasleem

Udhampur Bolsters Security Ahead of New Year's Celebrations

By Dil Bar Irshad

Ayodhya's Last Sunset of 2023: A Symbol of Hope and Renewal ...
@India · 11 mins
Ayodhya's Last Sunset of 2023: A Symbol of Hope and Renewal ...
heart comment 0
New Year Celebration 2023: Connaught Place Comes Alive with Festive Spirit

By Dil Bar Irshad

New Year Celebration 2023: Connaught Place Comes Alive with Festive Spirit
New Year’s Eve Revelry Leaves Himachal Pradesh Battling Tourist Litter

By Dil Bar Irshad

New Year's Eve Revelry Leaves Himachal Pradesh Battling Tourist Litter
Police Officers Injured in Bihar Liquor Raid: A Night of Shock and Awe

By Dil Bar Irshad

Police Officers Injured in Bihar Liquor Raid: A Night of Shock and Awe
Madurai Struggles with Accessibility for Differently-Abled Despite 2016 Act

By Rafia Tasleem

Madurai Struggles with Accessibility for Differently-Abled Despite 2016 Act
Latest Headlines
World News
McKinsey Settles for $78M Over Opioid Crisis Claims
5 mins
McKinsey Settles for $78M Over Opioid Crisis Claims
Escalation in Gaza: Israeli Airstrikes and the Search for Ceasefire
7 mins
Escalation in Gaza: Israeli Airstrikes and the Search for Ceasefire
American Premier League Embroiled in Controversy over Umpires' Unpaid Dues
7 mins
American Premier League Embroiled in Controversy over Umpires' Unpaid Dues
Break-in at Tannadice Park: Investigation Underway as Dundee United's Home Ground Suffers Damage
8 mins
Break-in at Tannadice Park: Investigation Underway as Dundee United's Home Ground Suffers Damage
Indiana's 2024 Legislative Session: A Focus on 'Fine-Tuning' Policy
10 mins
Indiana's 2024 Legislative Session: A Focus on 'Fine-Tuning' Policy
CBSE to Offer Psychological Counselling Services from January 2024
11 mins
CBSE to Offer Psychological Counselling Services from January 2024
Internet Suicide Forums and Lethal Substances: A Deadly Online Reality
15 mins
Internet Suicide Forums and Lethal Substances: A Deadly Online Reality
Cougars Triumph Over Hornets in Dramatic Comeback Victory
15 mins
Cougars Triumph Over Hornets in Dramatic Comeback Victory
Tragic Suicide Pact Raises Concerns Over Online Access to Lethal Substances
15 mins
Tragic Suicide Pact Raises Concerns Over Online Access to Lethal Substances
Escalation in Gaza: Israeli Airstrikes and the Search for Ceasefire
7 mins
Escalation in Gaza: Israeli Airstrikes and the Search for Ceasefire
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend
1 hour
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend
2024 Global Economic Outlook: Navigating Potential Threats and Opportunities
1 hour
2024 Global Economic Outlook: Navigating Potential Threats and Opportunities
Loch Ness Monster Sightings in 2023: A Dip but Not a Disbelief
1 hour
Loch Ness Monster Sightings in 2023: A Dip but Not a Disbelief
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Tapestry of New Year's Eve Celebrations
2 hours
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Tapestry of New Year's Eve Celebrations
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve
3 hours
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve
2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Performances and Historic Feats in Sports
4 hours
2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Performances and Historic Feats in Sports
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
5 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
6 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app