Elections

Bhagwant Mann’s ‘Ek Thi Congress’ Remark Stirs Political Waters

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 1, 2024 at 7:33 am EST
Bhagwant Mann’s ‘Ek Thi Congress’ Remark Stirs Political Waters

In a telling commentary on the political climate in India, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann sent a ripple through public discourse with a pointed remark on the Congress party’s status in the region. During a public address, he famously said, “Ek thi Congress“—a phrase that translates to “Once upon a time, there was Congress.” This statement, steeped in the cultural context of Indian storytelling, suggests that the Congress party’s relevance has dwindled to the point of becoming a fable told to children.

The Political Play

CM Mann’s statement, a play on the Hindi phrase ‘Ek thi,’ typically used to introduce fairy tales or folk stories, implies that the Congress party’s influence has become a thing of the past in Punjab and Delhi. This assertive stance encapsulates the competitive nature of Indian politics and the dynamic shifts in power among political parties. It also points to the changing political landscape, particularly in the lead-up to an election or a political campaign.

The Tableau Controversy

Amid this political play, CM Mann criticized the BJP-led government for excluding Punjab’s tableau from the 2024 Republic Day parade—an accusation the Ministry of Defence swiftly countered. The Ministry explained that Punjab’s tableau proposal was considered, but it did not align with the broader themes of the year’s parade. The Ministry also highlighted an existing MoU between Punjab, Delhi, and the Indian Government to display their tableaux in the Republic Day parade in one of the three years starting from January 26, 2024.

Political Tensions Rise

As the narrative unfolds, the tensions between AAP and Congress in Punjab intensify, particularly over seat allocation for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The Congress party, grappling with internal conflict following Navjot Singh Sidhu’s independent rally and blaming the Modi government for issues with the Aadhar-Based Payments System, finds itself in a precarious position. Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh’s condemnation of the Modi government for allegedly using Aadhaar to exclude 7.6 crore registered workers from the MGNREGA system adds another layer to the complex narrative of Indian politics.

Elections India Politics
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

