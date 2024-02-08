BFAR's Ambitious Plan: Slashing Poverty and Achieving Food-Fish Sufficiency in the Philippines

In the Philippines, where fishing has long been a vital pillar of the economy, the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) has embarked on an ambitious mission: to slash the poverty rate among fisherfolk by at least 5 percent by 2028. This goal comes in response to the stark reality that, despite the sector's importance, the poverty incidence among fisherfolk has remained stubbornly high in recent years, reaching 30.6 percent in 2021 and 26.2 percent in 2018.

A Sea Change in the Making

BFAR's strategic plan aims to bring about a sea change in the lives of fisherfolk, who have long grappled with the challenges of poverty and economic precarity. Central to this plan is the distribution of new fiberglass-reinforced plastic boats and fishing gear, which will help modernize the sector and improve the productivity and income of fisherfolk. Additionally, the agency plans to establish and maintain mariculture parks, which will provide a sustainable source of income for fisherfolk and help protect the country's fragile marine ecosystems.

A Path Toward Food-Fish Sufficiency

BFAR's strategy also includes a commitment to achieving 100 percent food-fish sufficiency by 2028, building on the 92.5 percent level reached in 2022. According to Atty. Demosthenes Escoto, the National Director of BFAR, this goal is of paramount importance for national resilience and prosperity. "Food-fish sufficiency is not just about meeting the nutritional needs of our people," he says. "It's also about ensuring that our fisheries sector is sustainable and that our fisherfolk are able to earn a decent living."

Partnerships for Progress

To achieve these lofty goals, BFAR is forging partnerships with the private sector and establishing better connections between fisherfolk borrowers and financial institutions. The agency also plans to utilize government assets to support logistics in the fisheries sector, streamlining operations and reducing costs for fisherfolk. These efforts, BFAR believes, will help create a more vibrant and dynamic fisheries sector that is better able to meet the needs of the country's growing population.

As the sun sets on the horizon, casting a warm glow over the Philippine waters, the hopes and dreams of fisherfolk are riding on the tide of change brought about by BFAR's ambitious plan. With determination and hard work, they believe that a brighter future is within reach—one where poverty is a thing of the past, and the bounty of the sea is shared by all.

With the clock ticking and the stakes high, the race to reduce poverty and achieve food-fish sufficiency is on. And as the waves of change crash against the shores of the Philippines, the fisherfolk are holding on tight, ready to ride the tide to a brighter and more prosperous tomorrow.