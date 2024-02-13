Beyond the 15-Minute City: A More Nuanced Approach to Urban Planning in Canberra

What if I told you that Minister Chris Steel's vision of Canberra as a 15-minute city is overly simplistic and potentially flawed? This is the argument put forth by Mike Quirk, a former planner, who believes that reducing car dependence and developing a sustainable city requires a more nuanced approach.

Advertisment

The Myth of the 15-Minute City

The idea of a 15-minute city, where residents can access all their needs within a quarter-hour walk or bike ride, has gained popularity in recent years. However, Quirk argues that this concept is too narrow and fails to account for the complexities of modern urban life. According to him, travel data shows that the average Canberran spends around 20 minutes commuting, and this figure is likely to increase as the city grows.

Moreover, Quirk points out that the 15-minute city model assumes that everyone wants to live, work, and play within the same neighborhood. This assumption overlooks the fact that people have diverse needs and preferences, and that a one-size-fits-all approach may not be appropriate.

Advertisment

The Importance of Canberra's Centers Hierarchy

Instead of focusing on the 15-minute city, Quirk suggests that Minister Steel should pay more attention to Canberra's centers hierarchy. This hierarchy includes Civic, town centers, local centers, and group centers, each serving a different purpose and catering to different needs.

Quirk argues that analyzing the operation of this hierarchy is crucial for optimizing land use and transport needs. For example, he notes that local centers, which are intended to provide basic services and amenities to nearby residents, have been declining in recent years. This decline has led to longer travel times and increased car dependence, as people are forced to travel further to access essential services.

Advertisment

To address this issue, Quirk calls for initiatives to improve the viability of local centers. This could include measures such as improving public transport links, creating more affordable housing, and encouraging the development of mixed-use spaces.

Rethinking Transport Infrastructure

Quirk also questions the need for the light rail extension, which he argues is expensive and may not deliver the desired benefits. Instead, he suggests that funds could be better used to improve bus services, cycling, and walking infrastructure.

Advertisment

He points out that bus services are more flexible and can be adapted to changing demand, while cycling and walking infrastructure can help to promote active transport and reduce car dependence. Moreover, these measures are likely to be more cost-effective than building new rail lines.

In conclusion, while the idea of a 15-minute city may be appealing, it is important to recognize its limitations. A more nuanced approach, which takes into account the complexities of modern urban life and the operation of Canberra's centers hierarchy, is needed to reduce car dependence and develop a sustainable city. This approach should focus on improving the viability of local centers and promoting active transport, rather than relying solely on costly infrastructure projects.

In the end, the goal should be to create a city that is not just sustainable, but also liveable and equitable for all its residents. This requires a deep understanding of the needs and preferences of the community, as well as a willingness to think outside the box and challenge conventional wisdom.

As Quirk puts it, "We need to move beyond simplistic solutions and towards a more holistic approach that recognizes the complexity of urban life. Only then can we create a city that truly works for everyone."