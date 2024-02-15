Beverly Hills City Council Candidate Mary Wells Prioritizes Public Safety and Neighborhood Protection

On February 10th, the sun streamed through the windows of the Feinberg residence as Beverly Hills City Council candidate Mary Wells took a seat at their brunch table. The atmosphere was filled with an air of anticipation as community members gathered to hear about Wells' campaign priorities.
A Brunch with Purpose: Mary Wells Connects with Beverly Hills Residents
In the heart of Beverly Hills, Mary Wells attended a neighborhood brunch hosted by Lori and Dan Feinberg, Glenna and Rich Baron, Parisa Leviadin, Melissa Wolf, and Paris Benyamin. The event provided an opportunity for Wells to engage with residents and discuss her vision for the city.
Public Safety and Neighborhood Protection: Key Priorities for Mary Wells
Wells emphasized that her top priorities are public safety and protecting the neighborhoods of Beverly Hills. As a long-time resident, she understands the importance of maintaining a secure and welcoming environment for all community members.
A United Front: Gratitude and Support from the Community
The brunch was a testament to the support Wells has received from Beverly Hills residents. Expressing her gratitude, she stated, "I am truly thankful for the opportunity to connect with such passionate and committed members of our community. Their support means the world to me."
As the brunch came to a close, it was evident that Mary Wells had left a lasting impression on the attendees. Her commitment to public safety and neighborhood protection resonated with the residents, and her genuine appreciation for their support shone through.
In a city known for its luxury and glamour, Wells' focus on the well-being of its residents sets her apart as a candidate for the Beverly Hills City Council. With her sights set on ensuring a safe and prosperous future for all, she continues to garner support from the community.
The brunch on February 10th marked an important step in Mary Wells' campaign, demonstrating her dedication to engaging with residents and addressing their concerns. As the race for the Beverly Hills City Council heats up, Wells remains a strong contender, championing the cause of public safety and neighborhood protection.