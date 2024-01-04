en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Politics

Bettendorf Rings in New Political Era as Mayor, Council Members Take Oath

author
By: Waqas Arain
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:46 pm EST
Bettendorf Rings in New Political Era as Mayor, Council Members Take Oath

In the heartland of America, the city of Bettendorf, Iowa, marked the beginning of a new political chapter as five council members, led by Mayor Bob Gallagher, were officially sworn into office by Iowa Supreme Court Justice Thomas Waterman. The event was a testament to the city’s enduring democratic process and attracted an array of prominent political figures and community members.

Gallagher’s Unwavering Commitment

Bob Gallagher, who has been at the helm of Bettendorf’s leadership since 2012, was sworn into his fourth term. Gallagher’s commitment to the city is unwavering, and his tenure has seen significant urban development and progress.

Jerry Sechser: The Voice of The First Ward

Jerry Sechser, first elected in 2015, commenced his third term as the city’s first ward representative. His seasoned experience and understanding of the ward’s needs make him a vital asset to the city council.

Gregory Jager: From City Attorney to City Council

Former City Attorney Gregory Jager transitioned to a new role as he was sworn into his first term as the representative of the city’s Third Ward. Jager served as Bettendorf’s City Attorney from 1985 until 2013, a tenure marked by his comprehensive legal expertise and dedication to public service.

Nick Palczynski: Unchallenged and Ready to Serve

Nick Palczynski, who ran unopposed in the November elections, officially began his term representing the Fifth Ward on January 24, 2023. As a fresh face in the council, Palczynski’s unchallenged appointment underscores his popularity and trust within the community.

Frank Baden: A Familiar Face Returns

Finally, At-Large Councilman Frank Baden was sworn into his third full term. Baden, who initially took office on July 1, 2014, after a special election, has continuously run unopposed in the 2015, 2019, and 2023 elections. His consistent return to office speaks to his effective leadership and the unbroken trust the community has in him.

As these council members embark on their respective terms, the people of Bettendorf look forward to continued progress and dedicated public service. The commitment and diversity reflected in this council offer promise for a city that continues to grow and evolve.

0
Politics United States
author

Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Politics

See more
25 seconds ago
Murder Charge Dismissed Against Lashawn Denise Bagley; Ruled Self-Defense
In a notable decision, a murder charge against Lashawn Denise Bagley, 23, was dismissed by 3rd District Judge Mark Kouris in Salt Lake City. Bagley was accused of fatally shooting Demetrius Allen, known as “Ouncie Mitchell” in the bull riding community. The ruling stated that Bagley acted in self-defense during an alleged break-in at her
Murder Charge Dismissed Against Lashawn Denise Bagley; Ruled Self-Defense
Pennsylvania Rep. Ryan Warner Proposes Legislation Against Sanctuary Cities
4 mins ago
Pennsylvania Rep. Ryan Warner Proposes Legislation Against Sanctuary Cities
Red River Valley LWV to Host Panel Discussion on Diversity in Politics
4 mins ago
Red River Valley LWV to Host Panel Discussion on Diversity in Politics
Prison Break in Pakistan: Notorious Criminals Escape, Former PM Indicted
45 seconds ago
Prison Break in Pakistan: Notorious Criminals Escape, Former PM Indicted
American Consulate General and Local Government Department Discuss Operational Efficiency and Technological Integration
59 seconds ago
American Consulate General and Local Government Department Discuss Operational Efficiency and Technological Integration
Gilbert Police Department Steps Up Fight Against Teen Violence
3 mins ago
Gilbert Police Department Steps Up Fight Against Teen Violence
Latest Headlines
World News
Report Reveals Deep-Rooted Food Insecurity on Long Island
18 seconds
Report Reveals Deep-Rooted Food Insecurity on Long Island
Tampa Bay's Vasilevskiy: A Titan Struggling to Find His Form
33 seconds
Tampa Bay's Vasilevskiy: A Titan Struggling to Find His Form
Laser Hair Removal: An Expert’s Guide to Safety Measures
39 seconds
Laser Hair Removal: An Expert’s Guide to Safety Measures
Winslow Girls' Hockey Team Breaks Losing Streak with an 8-2 Victory
52 seconds
Winslow Girls' Hockey Team Breaks Losing Streak with an 8-2 Victory
American Consulate General and Local Government Department Discuss Operational Efficiency and Technological Integration
59 seconds
American Consulate General and Local Government Department Discuss Operational Efficiency and Technological Integration
Broncos Now: Unveiling Coach Payton's Thoughts & Analyzing Stidham's Debut
3 mins
Broncos Now: Unveiling Coach Payton's Thoughts & Analyzing Stidham's Debut
The Rise of the Underdogs: Baseball Prospects Exceed Expectations
3 mins
The Rise of the Underdogs: Baseball Prospects Exceed Expectations
Winslow Co-op Girls' Ice Hockey Team Snaps Losing Streak with 8-2 Victory
3 mins
Winslow Co-op Girls' Ice Hockey Team Snaps Losing Streak with 8-2 Victory
Hawke's Bay Rowing Club to Host 2024 Cup Regatta Amid Natural Challenges
3 mins
Hawke's Bay Rowing Club to Host 2024 Cup Regatta Amid Natural Challenges
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
3 hours
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
3 hours
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
4 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
6 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
6 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
6 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
6 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
7 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
8 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app