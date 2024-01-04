Bettendorf Rings in New Political Era as Mayor, Council Members Take Oath

In the heartland of America, the city of Bettendorf, Iowa, marked the beginning of a new political chapter as five council members, led by Mayor Bob Gallagher, were officially sworn into office by Iowa Supreme Court Justice Thomas Waterman. The event was a testament to the city’s enduring democratic process and attracted an array of prominent political figures and community members.

Gallagher’s Unwavering Commitment

Bob Gallagher, who has been at the helm of Bettendorf’s leadership since 2012, was sworn into his fourth term. Gallagher’s commitment to the city is unwavering, and his tenure has seen significant urban development and progress.

Jerry Sechser: The Voice of The First Ward

Jerry Sechser, first elected in 2015, commenced his third term as the city’s first ward representative. His seasoned experience and understanding of the ward’s needs make him a vital asset to the city council.

Gregory Jager: From City Attorney to City Council

Former City Attorney Gregory Jager transitioned to a new role as he was sworn into his first term as the representative of the city’s Third Ward. Jager served as Bettendorf’s City Attorney from 1985 until 2013, a tenure marked by his comprehensive legal expertise and dedication to public service.

Nick Palczynski: Unchallenged and Ready to Serve

Nick Palczynski, who ran unopposed in the November elections, officially began his term representing the Fifth Ward on January 24, 2023. As a fresh face in the council, Palczynski’s unchallenged appointment underscores his popularity and trust within the community.

Frank Baden: A Familiar Face Returns

Finally, At-Large Councilman Frank Baden was sworn into his third full term. Baden, who initially took office on July 1, 2014, after a special election, has continuously run unopposed in the 2015, 2019, and 2023 elections. His consistent return to office speaks to his effective leadership and the unbroken trust the community has in him.

As these council members embark on their respective terms, the people of Bettendorf look forward to continued progress and dedicated public service. The commitment and diversity reflected in this council offer promise for a city that continues to grow and evolve.