Beto O'Rourke Discusses Democracy, Economy, and Immigration in OKC Book Tour

Former Democratic presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke visited Oklahoma City last week to promote his book, "We've Got to Try," where he criticized former President Donald Trump's threats to democracy and lauded President Joe Biden's economic achievements. The event, held at Full Circle Bookstore, drew attention for O'Rourke's candid remarks on the current political climate, his future political aspirations, and the importance of immigration for America's economy.

Advertisment

Reflections on Democracy and the 2024 Election

O'Rourke shared his concerns about the future of democracy in the United States, emphasizing the stark differences between a potential Joe Biden and Donald Trump presidency in 2024. He warned of the severe implications for women's rights, voting rights, and the very fabric of American democracy under Trump's leadership. O'Rourke firmly stated his support for President Biden, highlighting his achievements and the clear choice voters face in the upcoming election.

The Importance of Immigration

Advertisment

During the discussion, O'Rourke highlighted immigration as a critical factor for continued economic growth and prosperity in the United States. He advocated for creating more legal pathways for immigrants, stressing that immigration should be seen as an opportunity rather than a security threat. Drawing on the bipartisan efforts of the late Senator John McCain, O'Rourke called for a return to a pro-immigration stance within the Democratic Party and across the political spectrum.

Addressing Texas and Oklahoma's Political Climate

O'Rourke also touched on the divisive political rhetoric in Texas and Oklahoma, particularly concerning the LGBTQ+ community and immigration policies. He criticized Texas Governor Greg Abbott's actions as irresponsible and potentially dangerous, advocating for a more inclusive and compassionate approach to governance. Reflecting on the tragic death of a non-binary high school student in Oklahoma, O'Rourke called for unity and support for the most vulnerable members of society.

As the conversation concluded, O'Rourke expressed hope that his book would inspire readers to resist despair and continue striving for a better, more inclusive America. He emphasized the importance of participation and effort in overcoming the divisions and challenges facing the country, underscoring the essential role of democracy in America's future.