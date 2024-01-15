en English
Bersatu Leader Critiques Media Coverage of Opposition MPs’ Policy Debates

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 11:12 pm EST
Wan Saiful Wan Jan, a prominent leader of Bersatu, has expressed his concern over the media’s inadequate coverage of opposition MPs’ policy debates in Malaysia’s Dewan Rakyat. He believes that this skewed representation gives rise to the perception that the opposition lacks substance in their arguments and debates.

Media’s Role in Shaping Perception

Addressing the statement made by Tony Pua, the former Damansara MP, that opposition speeches are one-dimensional and focus only on topics such as race, religion, alcohol, and attire, Wan Saiful countered that the media often overlooks discussions on more critical issues. These neglected areas include the people’s well-being, the economy, governance, and international affairs, all of which are extensively addressed by the opposition.

Call for Accurate Reporting

Representing Tasek Gelugor, Wan Saiful emphasized the crucial role of media in accurately reporting the views expressed by opposition members. This accurate representation, he argues, would ensure an informed public and a balanced political discourse.

Support from Fellow Politicians

Eddin Syazlee Shith, a former MP, echoed Wan Saiful’s sentiments, stating that the debates by opposition MPs are indeed constructive and based on the concerns of grassroots communities. Rashid Hasnon, a former Dewan Rakyat deputy speaker, suggested that opposition MPs should concentrate more on areas not addressed by the government, thereby providing effective checks and balances.

The article also briefly touched on a RM20 billion green steel project in Sabah. This piece of news indicates the state’s progress towards adopting green technology.

