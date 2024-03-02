Constitutional Amendments in Bersatu Ensure Loyalty, Targeting MPs Backing PM Anwar

Bersatu President Muhyiddin Yassin announced a significant move in Malaysian politics by amending its party constitution to ensure loyalty among its members, particularly targeting six MPs who have expressed support for Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and the unity government. This strategic amendment, pending approval from the Registrar of Societies, aims to solidify the party's stance and manage its affiliations within the political arena.

The amendment to Bersatu's constitution was overwhelmingly approved during a special party convention attended by nearly 2,000 delegates. It introduces a clause that automatically invalidates the membership of any MP or assemblyman who supports policies or parties contrary to Bersatu's interests. Muhyiddin emphasized the importance of this move to prevent external influences from swaying the party's MPs and potentially disrupting the political landscape. The focus on these six MPs highlights the party's intent to ensure its members' allegiance aligns with its political objectives and direction.

Implications for Malaysian Politics

The introduction of this amendment and the subsequent actions towards the six MPs underscore the complexities of Malaysian political dynamics, where loyalty and party alignment are pivotal. By seeking written confirmation of support from the MPs in question, Bersatu is not only reinforcing its constitutional amendments but also setting a precedent for other parties in managing internal and external political alignments. This move could lead to potential by-elections for the constituencies represented by these MPs, thereby testing the stability and loyalty within Malaysian political parties and their impact on governance and policy-making.

As Bersatu awaits the Registrar of Societies' approval for its constitutional amendment, the Malaysian political landscape watches closely. This development is a clear indication of Bersatu's strategy to cement its political standing and influence within Malaysia's multi-party system. The responses from the six MPs and the overall reaction from the political community will be telling of the future directions in which Malaysian politics may head.