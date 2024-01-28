Bernie Moreno Leads Ohio Senate GOP Primary with Trump's Backing

Bernie Moreno, an ally of former President Trump, has emerged as the leading candidate in the Republican nomination race for the U.S. Senate seat in Ohio. Despite starting with low name recognition, Moreno's campaign has seen a surge following endorsements from Trump and other key Republican figures. The Ohio GOP primary is being closely watched nationwide as the Republican party seeks to reclaim the Senate majority.

Moreno's Rising Momentum

Moreno's rise to the top of the race has not gone unnoticed by incumbent Sen. Sherrod Brown, a Democrat, who has begun to target Moreno, linking him to Trump in an effort to rally Democrats. However, Moreno's endorsements from prominent figures such as Rep. Jim Jordan and Sen. John Barrasso, have solidified his position within the party.

Competitors in the Fray

Among Moreno's main competitors are Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose and state Sen. Matt Dolan. Both have presented themselves as viable alternatives to Moreno. Dolan has critiqued Moreno over his business practices, while LaRose has questioned his past positions. Yet, the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) believes that any of the main contenders could pose a significant challenge to Brown.

The Importance of the Ohio GOP Primary

The Ohio GOP primary has become a critical juncture in the 2024 Senate races. Despite being viewed as the weakest candidate against Brown in some polls, Moreno's campaign has remained active, bolstered by personal contributions and external fundraising. As the race heats up, candidates are aligning themselves more closely with Trump's policies in an attempt to appeal to the state's Republican voters.