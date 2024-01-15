en English
Guatemala

Bernardo Arevalo’s Inauguration Delayed Amid Congressional Debates and Protests in Guatemala

By: Saboor Bayat
Published: January 15, 2024 at 11:50 pm EST
Bernardo Arevalo’s Inauguration Delayed Amid Congressional Debates and Protests in Guatemala

Guatemala’s president-elect, Bernardo Arevalo’s inauguration was embroiled in a delay as the nation’s Congress, dominated by right-wing factions, found itself engrossed in extensive debates over the induction of new lawmakers. This argument revolves around the status of deputies from Arevalo’s Semilla (Seed) movement, currently under suspension, stirring controversy over their potential roles as regular deputies or independents.

Protests and Clashes Amid Delay

The delay spurred protests by Arevalo supporters outside the legislature, with the situation escalating into confrontations with law enforcement. The international community, including influential entities such as the European Union, the Organisation of American States, and the United States, have rallied behind calls for the Guatemalan Congress to uphold the constitutional mandate and the will of the people.

Arevalo’s Uphill Battle

Arevalo, renowned for his staunch anti-corruption stance, faces significant resistance from longstanding political and economic elites. This includes prosecutors accused of graft and an attorney general, who have endeavored to thwart his ascension to office. Arevalo’s victory in the elections, although unexpected, has garnered the support of voters weary of corruption in one of Latin America’s most impoverished nations.

High Hopes and Challenges

International dignitaries, including the leaders of Chile and Colombia and Spanish King Felipe VI, are present for the inauguration. Indigenous Mayans in Guatemala City have celebrated the anticipated governmental shift. Arevalo, the offspring of a former reformist president, is set to succeed Alejandro Giammattei, a figure accused of suppressing anti-corruption efforts and critical journalism. The incoming president is confronted with the challenge of navigating a deeply divided Congress and addressing the hopes of a population with high expectations for his administration.

Guatemala Politics
author

Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

