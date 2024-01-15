en English
Guatemala

Bernardo Arevalo Sworn in as Guatemala’s President Amidst Political Turmoil

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 15, 2024 at 4:47 am EST
In a critical turn of events, Bernardo Arevalo, an advocate against corruption, was inaugurated as Guatemala’s president in the early hours of January 15, 2024. The ceremony, initially delayed by vehement congressional opposition, signals a significant shift in Guatemala’s political landscape, traditionally dominated by conservative parties.

Defying Political Turmoil

Arevalo’s inauguration was marked by political turbulence as attempts by opponents in Congress to restrict his authority led to a near nine-hour postponement. Despite this, Arevalo held steadfast, eventually taking the oath of office past midnight. The delay, construed as a tactic to weaken the newly elected leader, sparked protests and scuffles with riot police.

Challenges Ahead

Having achieved a landslide victory in the August elections, Arevalo now faces the monumental task of implementing sweeping reforms in Guatemala. Key issues plaguing the country include rising costs of living, rampant violence, and corruption – factors that drive significant migration to the United States. Attorney General Consuelo Porras, known for throwing legal challenges at Arevalo, adds to the obstacles that the new president must navigate.

International Support and Domestic Victory

International support, particularly from the European Union, Organization of American States, and the U.S. government, has been pivotal in maintaining the legitimacy of Arevalo’s election. These entities consistently demanded respect for the popular vote, countering attempts to disqualify Arevalo. Domestically, his authority received a boost when Semilla party member Samuel Perez Alvarez was elected as the Congress president.

The tumultuous political landscape included a Supreme Court decision allowing opposition lawmakers to retain congressional leadership. This forced Semilla members to stand as independents, weakening the party’s influence in Congress. Despite these challenges, Arevalo’s inauguration is seen as a testament to international support and the successful defense of Guatemala’s democracy.

author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

