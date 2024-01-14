en English
Guatemala

Bernardo Arevalo Inaugurated as President of Guatemala Amidst Legal Challenges

By: Emmanuel Abara Benson
Published: January 14, 2024 at 11:44 am EST
Bernardo Arevalo Inaugurated as President of Guatemala Amidst Legal Challenges

Bernardo Arevalo, renowned anti-corruption campaigner, assumed the role of President of Guatemala on Sunday. Despite a bevy of legal challenges and allegations directed towards him and his political party, Arevalo’s inauguration took place amidst a show of support from the US State Department, along with leading dignitaries from around the world.

Arevalo’s Pledge amidst Legal Controversy

Arevalo, in his first address as President, pledged to establish a robust anti-corruption commission and to boost public works spending. These announcements come even as his administration faces accusations of forgery, money laundering, sedition, and vandalism, particularly in relation to a violent takeover of a university campus. However, the nation’s constitutional court has allowed Arevalo to take office while permitting investigations into these allegations to continue.

Political Uncertainty and Economic Stability

Adding to the political uncertainty is a move by the Attorney General’s office to revoke Arevalo’s immunity—a move that would require the backing of 107 members in the 160-seat congress. Despite these tumultuous circumstances, Guatemala’s economy remains relatively unscathed and is projected to grow by 3.5% this year. Finance Minister Jonathan Menkos has set an ambitious goal for Guatemala to achieve an investment grade credit rating within the next two years.

International Support for Arevalo’s Administration

Arevalo’s inauguration was attended by a host of international dignitaries, including the King of Spain and the head of the Organization of American States. Offering US support was a delegation led by Brian Nichols, Assistant Secretary of State for Western Hemisphere Affairs. This global backing underscores the international community’s interest in Guatemala’s political stability and its fight against corruption.

Guatemala Politics United States
Emmanuel Abara Benson

Emmanuel Abara Benson, an esteemed international correspondent, has spent years delving deep into the dynamics of African economies. He embarked on his journalistic journey with noteworthy contributions to leading outlets such as Naira Metrics, Business Insider Africa, and Business Elites. Serving as a voice for African stories, Emmanuel offers captivating and in-depth insights that resonate with both local and international audiences. A respected figure in the field, his unwavering dedication shines through his meticulous research and thoughtful commentary. With a keen eye for detail, Emmanuel delivers a well-rounded and enlightening view on African issues, establishing him as a trusted news source from the continent. Beyond mere news dissemination, he's driven by a passion to enhance global comprehension of Africa and champion its progress.

