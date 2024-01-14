Bernardo Arevalo Assumes Presidency Amid Legal Challenges: The Struggle and Support

In a significant turn of events, Bernardo Arevalo, renowned anti-corruption campaigner, has taken the presidential office of Guatemala with the backing of the US State Department. His triumph, however, has been no cakewalk. A persistent campaign was conducted to prevent him from assuming office, and even now, multiple legal cases cast a shadow over his presidency.

The Journey to Presidency

Arevalo’s path to the presidency has been fraught with legal and political hurdles. The still-serving Attorney General tried relentlessly to put him on trial or incarcerate him before his inauguration. His political party, devoid of a congressional majority, faces an uphill battle in governance. But the international fraternity, particularly the US government, stood by him, demanding respect for the popular vote and sanctioning Guatemalan officials suspected of undermining the democracy.

A Presidency Under Siege

Despite Arevalo’s successful inauguration, his presidency, slated from 2024 to 2028, is under siege. Prosecutors continue to have multiple legal cases against him and his party. These unfavourable circumstances threaten to dog his presidency and may impede his ability to effectively implement his anti-corruption agenda. Moreover, his government will be tasked with addressing pressing issues such as poverty, migration, and diplomatic relations with China and Taiwan.

The International Dimension

Arevalo’s political struggle, laced with an international dimension, highlights his garnering of international support. The international community, including the United States, European Union, and Organization of American States, have been vocal about their demand for respect for the popular vote. The US government even went the extra mile by sanctioning Guatemalan officials suspected of undermining the country’s democracy. This global support, undeniably, played a significant role in Arevalo’s fight against his opponents.

As Bernardo Arevalo steps into his presidency, the world watches with bated breath. His tenure, albeit shrouded in legal issues, carries high hopes of an effective fight against corruption. Only time will tell how his presidency shapes Guatemala’s future.