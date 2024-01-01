en English
Bernard Grech Highlights Good Governance and Wealth Inequality in New Year Message

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 2:15 am EST
In an impactful New Year’s message, Bernard Grech, the leader of the Nationalist Party (PN) in Malta, underscored the party’s unwavering commitment to good governance and its resolve to mitigate wealth inequality. Grech postulated that the PN’s mission is to provide a trustworthy alternative that ensures a better life for all citizens, not just a privileged few. The party’s vision entails restoring trust in institutions and enhancing Malta’s international reputation through active participation, transparency, accountability, and the rule of law.

Reinforcing Good Governance

Grech highlighted the crucial role of good governance in shaping the future of Malta. He emphasized that political leaders should demonstrate unswerving loyalty to the republic and constitution. In his view, a parliamentary seat is an opportunity for service rather than personal gain. As a part of their governance model, the PN intends to foster equity, inclusivity, and autonomous and effective institutions. The goal is to create a unified effort toward good governance that resonates with the Maltese populace.

Addressing Wealth Inequality

The PN leader also brought to the fore the party’s strategy to reduce the disparity between the rich and poor. He spoke of the party’s plan to eliminate poverty, introduce a novel economic model, and devise a strategic plan to combat the escalating cost of living. The party aspires to create new economic sectors that provide quality jobs with better pay, eventually leading to a prosperous society that uplifts the quality of life for all Maltese citizens.

The Road Ahead

As he looked toward the future, Grech underscored the importance of the upcoming elections for the European Parliament and local councils in 2024. He underscored Malta’s significant role in the European Union despite its size and advocated for empowering local councils to make decisions closer to the people. Concluding his message, Grech urged the electorate to choose individuals who prioritize their localities and citizens, thereby contributing to the betterment of Malta as a whole.

Europe Malta Politics
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

    © 2023 BNN
