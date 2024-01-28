Bernard Grech Criticizes Prime Minister Abela's Leadership of the Labour Party

Bernard Grech, the leader of the Opposition in Malta, has publicly voiced his concerns over Prime Minister Robert Abela's leadership of the Labour Party, stating that Abela's perceived weak handling of the party is leading to broader weaknesses in the governance of the country. Grech stated that Abela has lost control of his party, and thus, the nation.

Grech's comments came during a campaign stop in Gozo, where he suggested that the Labour Party has been 'hijacked' and that Abela has lost his moral authority. This loss, Grech argues, is having a negative impact on various sectors, including health, transport, and the economy. The Opposition leader particularly highlighted issues such as inflation, which he believes has surged under Abela's watch.

Unwillingness to Obstruct Joseph Muscat

The criticism by Grech also followed Abela's recent openness to reinstating certain political figures previously excluded from the government. This openness extends to his unwillingness to obstruct former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat from potentially running for the European Parliament. Grech suggests that this shows that Abela is openly criticizing the courts and being held at ransom by Muscat.

In contrast, Grech emphasized that his own party, the Nationalist Party (PN), is dedicated to creating wealth and addressing the problems faced by citizens. He criticized not only Abela's leadership but also the direction in which the Labour Party is steering the nation, expressing concerns about the long-term impacts on Malta's society and economy.