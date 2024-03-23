Bermuda Union Denounces OBA Candidate's 'Divisive' Comments, Highlights Unity

The recent remarks by One Bermuda Alliance (OBA) candidate Robert King, criticizing the predominantly Black Civil Service in Bermuda as a contributing factor to local migration, have sparked widespread condemnation. The Bermuda Public Services Union (BPSU) and Government MP Derrick Burgess have both criticized King's comments as 'deeply divisive,' underscoring a united stand against racial vilification within the civil service.
Union and Government Officials Respond
In a strong rebuke, BPSU President Armell Thomas called out the rhetoric for being not only misguided but deeply divisive. Thomas emphasized that the decision to leave Bermuda stems from a complex interplay of factors, including economic challenges and limited job opportunities, rather than merely the racial makeup of the civil service. He highlighted the civil service's commitment to serving Bermuda with unwavering dedication, irrespective of race, and stressed the importance of diversity and inclusivity within the workforce.
Background and Context
Robert King, who had served more than 20 years in the civil service before his candidacy, attributed the emigration of young Bermudians to what he perceived as a lack of responsiveness from a 'Black government and a Black Civil Service' to their needs. This statement has been met with backlash, particularly from those within the civil service and government officials who view this as an unnecessary racialization of the issues facing Bermuda. Derrick Burgess, the deputy Speaker of the House, also expressed disappointment in King's approach, equating it with historical divisive tactics.
Reaffirming Commitment to Unity and Diversity
The controversy has led to a broader discussion on the role of race in public service and governance. Both BPSU and government representatives have called for a reaffirmation of unity, solidarity, and mutual respect. They advocate for a civil service that values diversity and inclusivity, rejecting any attempts to undermine these principles. As Bermuda continues to navigate its socio-economic challenges, the emphasis remains on collective effort and understanding beyond racial divides.
This episode serves as a reminder of the ongoing dialogue around race, governance, and migration in Bermuda. The civil service and government's response highlights a commitment to moving forward with inclusivity at the forefront, ensuring that public service remains a unifying force in addressing the island's challenges.
Bermuda Union Denounces OBA Candidate's 'Divisive' Comments, Highlights Unity
OBA candidate Robert King's critique of Bermuda's Civil Service ignites a debate on race and governance. The community and officials advocate for inclusivity.
Follow Us
The recent remarks by One Bermuda Alliance (OBA) candidate Robert King, criticizing the predominantly Black Civil Service in Bermuda as a contributing factor to local migration, have sparked widespread condemnation. The Bermuda Public Services Union (BPSU) and Government MP Derrick Burgess have both criticized King's comments as 'deeply divisive,' underscoring a united stand against racial vilification within the civil service.
Union and Government Officials Respond
In a strong rebuke, BPSU President Armell Thomas called out the rhetoric for being not only misguided but deeply divisive. Thomas emphasized that the decision to leave Bermuda stems from a complex interplay of factors, including economic challenges and limited job opportunities, rather than merely the racial makeup of the civil service. He highlighted the civil service's commitment to serving Bermuda with unwavering dedication, irrespective of race, and stressed the importance of diversity and inclusivity within the workforce.
Background and Context
Robert King, who had served more than 20 years in the civil service before his candidacy, attributed the emigration of young Bermudians to what he perceived as a lack of responsiveness from a 'Black government and a Black Civil Service' to their needs. This statement has been met with backlash, particularly from those within the civil service and government officials who view this as an unnecessary racialization of the issues facing Bermuda. Derrick Burgess, the deputy Speaker of the House, also expressed disappointment in King's approach, equating it with historical divisive tactics.
Reaffirming Commitment to Unity and Diversity
The controversy has led to a broader discussion on the role of race in public service and governance. Both BPSU and government representatives have called for a reaffirmation of unity, solidarity, and mutual respect. They advocate for a civil service that values diversity and inclusivity, rejecting any attempts to undermine these principles. As Bermuda continues to navigate its socio-economic challenges, the emphasis remains on collective effort and understanding beyond racial divides.
This episode serves as a reminder of the ongoing dialogue around race, governance, and migration in Bermuda. The civil service and government's response highlights a commitment to moving forward with inclusivity at the forefront, ensuring that public service remains a unifying force in addressing the island's challenges.