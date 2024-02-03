Bermuda Senator Lindsay Simmons Slams One Bermuda Alliance, Highlights Progressive Labour Party's Commitment

In a recent political development, Senator Lindsay Simmons, the Junior Minister of Social Development and Seniors and Home Affairs in Bermuda, has launched a scathing criticism against the One Bermuda Alliance (OBA). Simmons, a member of the ruling Progressive Labour Party (PLP), has voiced strong ideological differences with the opposition party.

Simmons' Criticism of OBA

According to Simmons, the OBA has a track record of broken promises and policies that she believes marginalize the Bermudian population. A key point of contention has been the removal of term limits on work permits, which, she argues, undermines job opportunities for locals. Simmons also expressed concerns over the OBA's attempts to allow guest workers' children to compete with Bermudians for jobs, a move she perceives as diluting local employment opportunities.

Furthermore, she cites the OBA's proposals to limit access to mammograms and wage cuts for government workers as evidence of the party's disregard for public welfare. In a striking allegation, Simmons accuses the OBA of hidden racism and anti-Bermudian sentiment, pointing to online comments by its supporters.

OBA's Immigration Pledge: A Threat?

Simmons has also expressed alarm at the OBA's pledge for a 'clear route to Bermudian status,' interpreting it as a threat to open immigration widely, potentially compromising the interests of the local population.

PLP's Commitment to Bermudian Interests

On the other hand, Simmons outlines the PLP's commitment to safeguarding Bermudian interests. This includes resisting expansive immigration policies that could jeopardize local job opportunities and the overall well-being of Bermudians. She also highlights the PLP's initiatives in hotel development, enhancing the island's beauty, and combating economic exploitation.

While Simmons acknowledges the PLP's shortcomings and the challenges that Bermudians face, she reaffirms the party's commitment towards building a 'fairer Bermuda.' She contrasts this with the OBA's track record, questioning its support for government workers and the less fortunate.