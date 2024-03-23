Bermuda Calls for Stronger Landlord-Tenant Laws Amid Rising Homelessness

Amid increasing homelessness, Bermuda stakeholders, including charity Home, urge for enhanced landlord-tenant legislation. Denise Carey, Home's CEO, emphasizes the need for a more robust legal framework to address the housing crisis and improve living conditions for the island's residents. This initiative aligns with the broader Ending Homelessness campaign, aiming to change public perception and encourage legislative action.

Urgent Need for Legislative Reform

Home's annual report highlights Bermuda's escalating housing crisis, attributing it to inadequate landlord-tenant regulations. Carey advocates for the creation of a national landlord register and a central property portal to streamline access to affordable housing. The report underscores the necessity for early intervention and mediation in landlord-tenant disputes to prevent eviction and homelessness.

Rising Homelessness Statistics

From 82 identified homeless individuals in 2010, Bermuda saw an increase to 811 by the end of 2023, according to Home's findings. This alarming rise reflects the urgent need for action. Home Affairs Minister Walter Roban acknowledges the outdated nature of current laws and their inability to effectively address modern rental market challenges, stressing the importance of comprehensive legislation that offers clear guidance for dispute resolution.

Proposed Solutions and Community Involvement

Roban proposes updated legislation to grant Consumer Affairs emergency enforcement powers, aiming to resolve issues without resorting to the courts. Highlighting the extremes some landlords and tenants go to, he calls for immediate authority intervention in cases of legal breaches. The community's role is pivotal, with the Ending Homelessness campaign encouraging public support and advocacy for systemic change.

This call to action for stronger landlord-tenant laws in Bermuda reflects a collective ambition to tackle homelessness through systemic reform. By fostering a more regulated and compassionate housing environment, stakeholders hope to address and reduce the island's homelessness crisis, ensuring a safer, more stable future for all residents.