en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Agriculture

Berlin Rocked by Major Farmers’ Protest Over Diesel Tax Break Phase-Out

author
By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 15, 2024 at 7:39 am EST
Berlin Rocked by Major Farmers’ Protest Over Diesel Tax Break Phase-Out

In a significant display of discontent, farmers in Berlin have launched a major protest against the German government’s plans to phase out tax breaks on agricultural diesel. The demonstration has seen an extensive mobilization of tractors and trucks, with approximately 10,000 individuals participating. The protest has significantly disrupted the city’s activities, blocking the avenue leading to the iconic Brandenburg Gate.

Farmers’ Grievances

The farmers’ demonstration is a response to the government’s decision to eliminate a longstanding tax break on diesel used in agriculture. This decision is part of the government’s efforts to balance the 2024 budget, a task made more difficult following a disruption in their spending plans by a constitutional court ruling. Despite the government’s concession not to remove a tax rebate on new agricultural vehicles and to gradually end the diesel subsidy, farmers are demanding more action.

Political Implications

The protest has added to the pressure on Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s coalition, already grappling with a budget crisis and efforts to contain right-wing groups. The governing parties themselves are divided on how best to address the farmers’ concerns. The demonstration and the government’s response have impacted the coalition parties negatively in polls, with the far-right Alternative for Germany party gaining popularity as a result.

Government’s Response

In a bid to quell the protests, the government has taken a conciliatory approach. Finance Minister Christian Lindner attended the rally, and Chancellor Scholz, in a recent podcast, underscored the government’s willingness to compromise and listen to the farmers’ arguments. Despite these efforts, the Farmers’ Union remains committed to continuing their demonstrations until there is a resolution that ensures a stable agricultural sector in Germany.

0
Agriculture Germany Politics Protests
author

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Agriculture

See more
46 seconds ago
End of an Era: Taunton Market Closes After a Millennium, As New Agricultural Center Emerges
The illustrious Taunton Market, with a history spanning over a millennium, has closed its doors permanently. The landmark, which has been a cornerstone in the county town, saw its final day bustling with activity, marking an end of an era. The decision was met with a medley of emotions, with Taunton Market partner Robert Venner
End of an Era: Taunton Market Closes After a Millennium, As New Agricultural Center Emerges
Rising Costs Challenge Dairy Farmer in Germany Amid Ukraine War
31 mins ago
Rising Costs Challenge Dairy Farmer in Germany Amid Ukraine War
German Finance Minister Booed at Farmers' Protest in Berlin
36 mins ago
German Finance Minister Booed at Farmers' Protest in Berlin
Jane Acham Urges NAM Summit to Address Women's Challenges in Agribusiness
10 mins ago
Jane Acham Urges NAM Summit to Address Women's Challenges in Agribusiness
Cambodia: Activists Convicted for 'Inciting a Peasant Revolution'
20 mins ago
Cambodia: Activists Convicted for 'Inciting a Peasant Revolution'
Agricultural Giants CHS and GROWMARK Explore Potential Collaborations
20 mins ago
Agricultural Giants CHS and GROWMARK Explore Potential Collaborations
Latest Headlines
World News
Mini First Aid and Savlon Empower Students with Life-Saving Skills
9 seconds
Mini First Aid and Savlon Empower Students with Life-Saving Skills
2024 FISU Ski Orienteering Championship: Switzerland and Sweden Lead the Charge
10 seconds
2024 FISU Ski Orienteering Championship: Switzerland and Sweden Lead the Charge
Rebel Wilson Opens Up About Body Confidence and Health Journey Amidst Weight Gain
13 seconds
Rebel Wilson Opens Up About Body Confidence and Health Journey Amidst Weight Gain
Didcot's Istanbul Kebab House Scores Two in Recent Food Hygiene Inspection
22 seconds
Didcot's Istanbul Kebab House Scores Two in Recent Food Hygiene Inspection
IRS Gears Up for Tax Season Amid Inflation Changes; Global Tensions Simmer
22 seconds
IRS Gears Up for Tax Season Amid Inflation Changes; Global Tensions Simmer
Helen Ryvar to Speak at Positive Fest 4: A Focus on Energy and Mental Well-being
38 seconds
Helen Ryvar to Speak at Positive Fest 4: A Focus on Energy and Mental Well-being
Iraqi Opposition Leader Arrested: An Attack on Democracy?
3 mins
Iraqi Opposition Leader Arrested: An Attack on Democracy?
Unraveling DVLA’s Medical Standards for Driver Licensing in Great Britain
5 mins
Unraveling DVLA’s Medical Standards for Driver Licensing in Great Britain
DVLA Guidelines: Assessing Drivers with Alcohol or Drug Misuse or Dependence
5 mins
DVLA Guidelines: Assessing Drivers with Alcohol or Drug Misuse or Dependence
Ginger & Fed Makes Splash at Unifrance Rendez-Vous with High-Profile Film Launches
21 mins
Ginger & Fed Makes Splash at Unifrance Rendez-Vous with High-Profile Film Launches
Lancet Microbe Study Sheds Light on Antibiotic Resistance in Enterococcus faecium
1 hour
Lancet Microbe Study Sheds Light on Antibiotic Resistance in Enterococcus faecium
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
1 hour
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
1 hour
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
2 hours
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
2 hours
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
2 hours
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
2 hours
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
4 hours
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app