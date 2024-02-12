In a stunning turn of events, the recent court-mandated rerun of the 2021 national election in Berlin has dealt a severe blow to Chancellor Olaf Scholz's Social Democrats (SD). The party saw a dramatic loss of nearly a third of its vote share, leaving many to question its future in German politics.

A Coalition in Crisis

The SD's decline in support has had a ripple effect on the entire coalition government, resulting in the loss of one seat in parliament. The Free Democratic Party (FDP), another coalition member, also experienced a decrease in support, further exacerbating the crisis.

In contrast, the Greens managed to increase their results in the respective districts, providing a glimmer of hope for the beleaguered coalition. However, with the SD's dismal performance and the FDP's losses, the future of the coalition remains uncertain.

The Rise of the Opposition

Capitalizing on the coalition's struggles, the opposition Christian Democratic Union (CDU) and far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) celebrated significant gains in the rerun election. The AfD's Birgit Malsack-Winkemann, who is currently awaiting trial for an alleged plot to topple the German government, saw a slight increase in her individual result.

The low turnout of about 51% in the rerun election limited its indicative significance, but the SD's crushing defeat has sent shockwaves throughout the political landscape.

A Party on the Brink

A recent survey by Mediana for Delo paints an even bleaker picture for the SD. If elections were held today, the party risks not making it to parliament, as their rating has plummeted from 7.5% in January to a historic low of 2.6%. This marks the first time the junior coalition party has fallen below the 3% threshold required for a party to enter parliament.

As the dust settles on the Berlin rerun election, the SD finds itself at a crossroads. With its future hanging in the balance, the party must find a way to reconnect with voters and regain their trust.

In the ever-shifting landscape of German politics, today's news foreshadows tomorrow's world. The SD's fall from grace serves as a stark reminder that even the most established parties can be vulnerable to the whims of the electorate.

The eternal dance between political power and public opinion continues, and only time will tell if the SD can learn new steps to remain a relevant player in German politics.

