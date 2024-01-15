en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Politics

Berkeley Castle: A Historic Site Now Dividing a Small Appalachian Town

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 15, 2024 at 1:07 am EST
Berkeley Castle: A Historic Site Now Dividing a Small Appalachian Town

In the quaint Appalachian town of Berkeley Springs, West Virginia, a medieval-style castle listed on the National Register of Historic Places has become a battleground of ideologies. The castle, now the headquarters of VDARE, a website denounced by the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) as a hate group, is the epicenter of a mounting controversy.

VDARE: A Bridge between Far-Right and Mainstream Republicans

VDARE, notorious for propagating anti-immigrant and white nationalist content, has been identified as a conduit between far-right extremists and mainstream Republicans. Its contributors encompass an array of conservative pundits and far-right figures. The organization’s presence in Berkeley Springs has cleaved the community into factions: those who welcome them, those who view them as a force of hate and division, and those who choose to ignore them.

The Controversial Custodians of Berkeley Castle

Peter and Lydia Brimelow, owners of Berkeley Castle and central figures in the controversy, claim to be civic nationalists protecting ‘white interests’ in a multicultural society. However, extremism experts argue that their statements and actions align more closely with white nationalist ideologies. The Brimelows’ endorsement of the ‘great replacement’ theory and their derogatory remarks about immigrants have drawn substantial criticism.

A Community at Crossroads

The Brimelows’ relocation to Berkeley Springs echoes a broader trend of ideological migration by far-right groups seeking to establish bases in receptive areas. The community’s response to VDARE’s presence is a microcosm of a larger societal clash. Local resident Patti Miller voices her apprehensions about VDARE’s influence and the potential escalation of polarization in a community that traditionally values neighborly unity. VDARE’s arrival has reignited discussions on how to confront extremism and preserve Berkeley Springs’ identity—a conversation with implications extending beyond the local realm.

0
Politics Social Issues United States
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Politics

See more
55 seconds ago
Sharp Rise in Crime Rates Across China: SPP Report
A recent report from the Supreme People’s Procuratorate (SPP) of China has unveiled an alarming surge in crime rates across the country. In the first eleven months of the previous year, procuratorial organs approved the arrests of 645,000 individuals, a stark 37.2 percent increase from the prior year. The grim data also revealed a 17.1
Sharp Rise in Crime Rates Across China: SPP Report
Cyprus Finance Minister Discusses High Energy Prices and Economic Impact of the Russian Invasion in Eurogroup and ECOFIN Meetings
7 mins ago
Cyprus Finance Minister Discusses High Energy Prices and Economic Impact of the Russian Invasion in Eurogroup and ECOFIN Meetings
Emphasizing the Attorney General's Role and Prosecutorial Discretion at the Opening of Legal Year 2024
7 mins ago
Emphasizing the Attorney General's Role and Prosecutorial Discretion at the Opening of Legal Year 2024
First Woman on Singapore's Court of Appeal, Justice Judith Prakash, Ends Tenure
2 mins ago
First Woman on Singapore's Court of Appeal, Justice Judith Prakash, Ends Tenure
Activist Criticizes Guyana Government for Oversight Issues in Oil Production Monitoring
6 mins ago
Activist Criticizes Guyana Government for Oversight Issues in Oil Production Monitoring
Yemen Boycotts American and Israeli Goods: A Stand for Palestinian Support
7 mins ago
Yemen Boycotts American and Israeli Goods: A Stand for Palestinian Support
Latest Headlines
World News
Canberra's CanTEST Discovers Three Unreported Recreational Drugs
20 seconds
Canberra's CanTEST Discovers Three Unreported Recreational Drugs
The Silent Epidemic of Drink Spiking: A Deep Dive into Underreporting and Victim Impact
53 seconds
The Silent Epidemic of Drink Spiking: A Deep Dive into Underreporting and Victim Impact
Galway Rally Gears Up with Star-studded Lineup; Monaghan Navigation Trial Concludes
54 seconds
Galway Rally Gears Up with Star-studded Lineup; Monaghan Navigation Trial Concludes
Lisa Rumbewas: The Legacy of an Indonesian Weightlifting Legend
1 min
Lisa Rumbewas: The Legacy of an Indonesian Weightlifting Legend
Matheus Cunha: The £43 Million Beacon of Hope for Wolves
1 min
Matheus Cunha: The £43 Million Beacon of Hope for Wolves
Ronnie O'Sullivan Criticises Ally Pally: An Eventful Week in British Sports
2 mins
Ronnie O'Sullivan Criticises Ally Pally: An Eventful Week in British Sports
Pakistan Army Sets Up Free Medical Camps to Combat Winter Health Challenges
2 mins
Pakistan Army Sets Up Free Medical Camps to Combat Winter Health Challenges
Kadarius Toney's Struggle: A Test of Resilience Amidst Mistakes
2 mins
Kadarius Toney's Struggle: A Test of Resilience Amidst Mistakes
The Climate Change Impact: A New Challenge for Sports
2 mins
The Climate Change Impact: A New Challenge for Sports
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
24 mins
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
2 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
3 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
3 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
3 hours
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
4 hours
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
5 hours
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
5 hours
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
6 hours
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app