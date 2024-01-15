Berkeley Castle: A Historic Site Now Dividing a Small Appalachian Town

In the quaint Appalachian town of Berkeley Springs, West Virginia, a medieval-style castle listed on the National Register of Historic Places has become a battleground of ideologies. The castle, now the headquarters of VDARE, a website denounced by the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) as a hate group, is the epicenter of a mounting controversy.

VDARE: A Bridge between Far-Right and Mainstream Republicans

VDARE, notorious for propagating anti-immigrant and white nationalist content, has been identified as a conduit between far-right extremists and mainstream Republicans. Its contributors encompass an array of conservative pundits and far-right figures. The organization’s presence in Berkeley Springs has cleaved the community into factions: those who welcome them, those who view them as a force of hate and division, and those who choose to ignore them.

The Controversial Custodians of Berkeley Castle

Peter and Lydia Brimelow, owners of Berkeley Castle and central figures in the controversy, claim to be civic nationalists protecting ‘white interests’ in a multicultural society. However, extremism experts argue that their statements and actions align more closely with white nationalist ideologies. The Brimelows’ endorsement of the ‘great replacement’ theory and their derogatory remarks about immigrants have drawn substantial criticism.

A Community at Crossroads

The Brimelows’ relocation to Berkeley Springs echoes a broader trend of ideological migration by far-right groups seeking to establish bases in receptive areas. The community’s response to VDARE’s presence is a microcosm of a larger societal clash. Local resident Patti Miller voices her apprehensions about VDARE’s influence and the potential escalation of polarization in a community that traditionally values neighborly unity. VDARE’s arrival has reignited discussions on how to confront extremism and preserve Berkeley Springs’ identity—a conversation with implications extending beyond the local realm.