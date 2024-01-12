en English
Politics

Benue State Governor Hyacinth Alia Tightens Security, Approves Establishment of Public Service Institute

By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 11, 2024 at 10:59 pm EST
Benue State Governor Hyacinth Alia Tightens Security, Approves Establishment of Public Service Institute

In a move aimed at bolstering security in Benue State, Governor Hyacinth Alia has issued a directive prohibiting local government area (LGA) chairmen from leaving their council headquarters without his explicit approval. This decisive measure was announced during a meeting with the 23 LGA chairmen in Makurdi, the state capital and comes in the wake of recent security breaches in some LGAs.

Enhancing Security Through Collaboration

The Governor has advised the chairmen to remain steadfast in their councils and to actively collaborate with locals, traditional chiefs, and security agencies to maintain peace and order. The directive is seen as a strategic move to ensure that the officials are always on ground to handle any security challenges promptly and efficiently. Security is a top priority for Governor Alia, and his administration is taking all necessary steps to ensure the safety and well-being of the residents of Benue State.

Improving Living Conditions for LGA Chairmen

Given that some chairmen’s current accommodations are inadequate, they have been instructed to seek alternative housing until the state government is able to refurbish their lodges. This approach indicates the administration’s commitment to providing conducive living conditions for its officials, thereby enabling them to perform their duties more effectively.

Investing in Human Capacity Development

In another significant development, the state executive council has approved the establishment of the Benue Public Service Institute (BPSI). This move is designed to provide training for civil servants, many of whom have not received any form of training since their employment. The BPSI is expected to enhance the productivity of civil servants in the state by equipping them with the required skills and knowledge to perform their duties more proficiently.

Furthermore, plans are underway to construct rural roads and two bridges in Makurdi town, aiming at improving the transportation network and facilitating economic activities. The executive council expressed gratitude for the recent visit by President Bola Tinubu and his Vice and welcomed the federal government’s plan to establish a fashion hub in the state.

Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

