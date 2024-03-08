Benue State Governor Confirms Mrs Theresa Nyitse as Accountant General, Cites Stellar Performance

In a significant development within Benue State's administrative landscape, Governor Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia has officially confirmed Mrs. Theresa Nyitse as the substantive Accountant General. This decision, announced by the Governor's Chief Press Secretary, Sir Tersoo Kula, marks a pivotal moment, following her initial appointment in an acting capacity on July 19, 2023. Governor Alia's letter of confirmation lauds Mrs. Nyitse's commendable performances over the past three months, emphasizing the importance of her role in the state's governance.

Advertisment

Mrs. Theresa Nyitse's journey from her provisional appointment to her confirmation as the Accountant General of Benue State underscores a period of rigorous evaluation and satisfaction with her contributions. The Governor's decision is rooted in a strong belief in her capabilities and the positive impact of her work on the state's financial administration. By making this confirmation, the Governor aims to provide Mrs. Nyitse with the recognition she deserves, aligning her position with her counterparts across the Federation.

The Governor's Charge

In his communication, Governor Alia did not mince words about the expectations from Mrs. Nyitse in her elevated role. The Governor highlighted the sensitivity of the Accountant General's position within the government, urging Mrs.

Nyitse to continue exhibiting the focus and dedication that have defined her tenure thus far. He expressed confidence that this official endorsement would serve as a catalyst for further excellence and dedication to the state's interests above all.