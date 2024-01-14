Subscribe

Benue State Executive Council Approves Development Projects Amid Security Concerns

The Benue State Executive Council approves development projects including the establishment of a Public Service Institute, construction of flyovers and roads, and sports development initiatives, amidst the sorrow over recent bandit attacks.

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
The Benue State Executive Council, in a significant stride towards infrastructural and administrative development, has approved a series of key decisions.

This move is set to propel the state towards a brighter future, fostering growth and progress across various sectors.

Among the notable decisions is the approval for the establishment of the Benue Public Service Institute. This institute aims to enhance the capabilities of public servants, fostering their growth and enabling them to deliver efficient services.

The establishment of this institute underscores the council's commitment to improving the quality of public services and fostering a culture of continuous learning and development among civil servants.

