Benue State Clarifies ₦44 Billion Allocation Rumor: Unveiling the Truth Behind the Makurdi Underpass Project

In a recent clarification that comes as a significant revelation, the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Hyacinth Alia of Benue State, Nigeria, Tersoo Kula, has debunked widespread claims about the financial allocations for a key infrastructure project in the state. Amid swirling rumors of a ₦44 billion allocation, it has been officially stated that only ₦6 billion is earmarked for the construction of an underpass road at the High-Level roundabout in Makurdi, the state capital. This statement not only sheds light on the state's fiscal prudence but also highlights the government's commitment to addressing urban congestion and enhancing the city's aesthetic appeal.

The Truth Behind the Numbers

Setting the record straight, Kula outlined the specifics of the state's budgetary allocations, emphasizing that the 2024 Appropriation Bill earmarked ₦5.2 billion for the governor's office, starkly contrasting with the alleged ₦44 billion. He further clarified that the underpass project, a cornerstone in the state government's urban development plan, was awarded to Bauhaus Global Limited, a firm with a solid track record in infrastructure development across Kano and Nasarawa States. The project, included in the 2024 budget, is aimed at not just easing traffic but also at boosting the state's revenue base and attracting investments.

Financial Prudence and Developmental Priorities

Benue State's financial strategy appears to be one of careful allocation and prioritization. Aside from the underpass project, Kula highlighted the state's monthly revenue generation of about ₦1.2 billion, excluding proceeds from Pay As You Earn (PAYE). This revenue, he explained, is judiciously applied to developmental projects across the state, showcasing the government's commitment to responsible financial management. Furthermore, the revelation that the initial ₦9 billion Wurukum bridge project was taken over and revalued at ₦20 billion by the federal government underscores a broader narrative of infrastructure development in Benue State, with significant implications for connectivity and commerce.

The underpass project at the High-Level roundabout is envisioned as a transformative initiative for Makurdi, with Governor Alia's administration keen on alleviating the persistent traffic congestion that has plagued the city. Beyond its functional benefits, the project is seen as a beacon of aesthetic enhancement and a magnet for investments, potentially altering the city's urban landscape significantly.