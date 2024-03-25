Benue Governor Alia Cautions LG Chairmen on Misappropriation, Stresses EFCC Vigilance

Benue State Governor, Hyacinth Alia, recently issued a stern warning to local government chairmen within the state, emphasizing the critical importance of financial integrity and the looming oversight of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). This cautionary advice was delivered during a two-day workshop focused on fostering Responsive Local Government Leadership for Effective Administration in Benue State, aiming to bolster the chairmen's commitment to accountability, integrity, and transparency.

Advertisment

Emphasis on Accountability and Integrity

In his address, Governor Alia underscored the necessity for the chairmen to treat Internal Generated Revenue (IGR) and taxes with utmost respect, not as personal funds but as means to enhance the welfare of their constituents. He highlighted the chairmen's social contract with the people, urging them to align closely with the interests and needs of their communities. "You must embark on human development, aim high, and let the people know that the system is working," Alia stated, pointing out the crucial role of local government in the broader administrative system and its alignment with the state's goals.

Strengthening Local Governance

Advertisment

The workshop, as explained by the Special Adviser on Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Dennis Akura, was designed to equip the chairmen not only with a deeper understanding of governance intricacies but also with managerial skills essential for excellence in their roles. This initiative is a part of a larger effort by the state government to grant autonomy to local governments, thereby enabling them to undertake strategic projects that would open up rural areas for greater prosperity and development. Governor Alia's message was clear: local government chairmen are expected to be the mechanics of good governance, transforming challenges into opportunities for growth and development.

Looking Forward

The governor's warnings and guidance come at a time when transparency and accountability in local government administration are more crucial than ever. By focusing on building a stronger, more responsive local government system, Benue State aims to set a precedent for effective governance that could inspire similar reforms throughout Nigeria. As the chairmen return to their duties, armed with new insights and strategies, the impact of this workshop—and the vigilant eye of the EFCC—will likely resonate, fostering a new era of governance that prioritizes the welfare and development of the people over personal gain.