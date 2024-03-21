Benue Assembly Rejects Electoral Nominee Gisaor Over Derogatory Facebook Remark on Tiv People

In a recent development, the Benue State House of Assembly took a stand against derogatory ethnic remarks by rejecting Vincent Gisaor, a nominee for the Benue State Independent Electoral Commission, appointed by Governor Hyacinth Alia. This rejection was based on a Facebook post by Gisaor, which insulted the Tiv ethnic group, sparking significant controversy and drawing attention to the importance of responsible social media conduct by public officials.

Controversial Post Sparks Outrage

During a plenary session, Cephas Dyako, representing Konshisha State Constituency, highlighted a Facebook post made by Gisaor that disparaged the Tiv community. The post, written in the Tiv dialect, was deemed highly offensive and not befitting of someone nominated for a public office role. Despite an opportunity to defend himself, Gisaor's explanation—that he was quoting an elderly woman and the original recording was accidentally deleted—failed to convince the Assembly members.

Assembly's Unanimous Decision

The Assembly's response was unanimous, with members agreeing that Gisaor's actions disqualified him from holding the nominated position. This incident underscores the Assembly's commitment to maintaining a respectful dialogue within and about the community it serves. Speaker Hyacinth Dajoh ruled against Gisaor's nomination, citing his failure to appropriately quote or contextualize the offensive remarks, interpreting them as his personal views.

Implications for Governance and Social Responsibility

This decision by the Benue State House of Assembly sends a strong message about the expectations for public figures regarding social media use and community respect. The rejection of Gisaor's nomination not only holds him accountable for his remarks but also sets a precedent for future nominees about the importance of maintaining decorum in public discourse. The Assembly's action invites reflection on the broader implications of social media behavior by individuals in positions of authority and the standards to which they are held.