Benue APC Crisis Escalates: Governor Alia and Akume's Power Struggle Deepens

The internal crisis within the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Benue State has reached new heights, with Governor Hyacinth Alia and Senator George Akume at the center of a deepening power tussle. This conflict has resulted in legal battles, parallel executive committees, and defiance against national party directives, threatening the unity and functionality of the party in the state.

Roots of the Conflict

The discord within the Benue APC traces back to differing visions between Governor Alia and APC state leader, Senator Akume. The situation escalated following the controversial sacking of state Chairman Austin Agada and subsequent court interventions. Governor Alia's inauguration of a new state working committee, led by acting chairman Benjamin Omakolo, further fueled the division, despite national APC efforts to mediate and unify the factions.

Legal Entanglements and National Directives

The crisis has been compounded by ongoing legal battles and the national party's interventions. Despite directives from the APC National Working Committee (NWC) for all warring factions to withdraw from legal disputes as a step towards reconciliation, Governor Alia's faction has remained defiant. This resistance has led to the opening of a factional secretariat and the continuation of court cases, undermining the party's efforts to present a united front ahead of future electoral challenges.

Implications for the Party

This power struggle between Governor Alia and Senator Akume has not only divided the party but has also raised concerns about its impact on the APC's stability and electoral prospects in Benue State. The ongoing crisis poses the risk of alienating members and voters, potentially weakening the party's position. The national APC's attempts at resolution highlight the critical need for unity and compromise, yet the path to reconciliation remains uncertain amid entrenched positions.