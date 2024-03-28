Benue APC Crisis Escalates as Governor Alia Inaugurates New Committee Amid Factional Dispute

In a significant development within Benue State's political landscape, Governor Hyacinth Alia undertook the controversial step of inaugurating a new working committee for the All Progressive Congress (APC), deepening the factional rift. This move comes against the backdrop of a leadership tussle, with the national secretariat's peace efforts seemingly in vain and a legal battle over the state party chairmanship adding to the turmoil.

Roots of the Conflict

The crisis traces back to the sacking of state APC Chairman Austin Agada by his Ehaje council ward and a subsequent court injunction preventing him from acting as chairman. Complicating matters, on January 12, an order by Benue State Chief Judge Justice Maurice Ikpampese reinstated Agada, pending further legal proceedings. Amidst national calls for reconciliation within the party, Governor Alia's decision to form a new committee led by Benjamin Omakolo signals a refusal to align with the party's unity efforts, showcasing a stark defiance against the existing faction led by Agada.

Implications of the New Inauguration

During the inauguration at a factional party secretariat close to the Government House in Makurdi, Governor Alia emphasized unity under his leadership, declaring there cannot be "two governors" in the state. This event not only marks a pivotal moment in the state's political saga but also highlights the governor's firm stance against perceived opposition within his party. The appointment of the new committee is a clear move to consolidate power, potentially sidelining the national party's directive for internal dispute resolution.

Looking Ahead: The Future of Benue APC

The inauguration and the ongoing legal battles signify a deepening divide within the Benue APC, posing significant challenges to party cohesion and effectiveness. The governor's actions, though aimed at asserting control, may lead to further discord and affect the party's prospects in upcoming elections. As the situation unfolds, the focus will be on how the national party leadership responds to these developments and whether reconciliation efforts can bridge the widening gap within the state's political scene.

The tensions in Benue's APC highlight the complexities of party politics in Nigeria, where internal disputes often reflect broader issues of governance, leadership, and party loyalty. With both factions standing firm, the resolution of this crisis will require careful negotiation, respect for legal processes, and an unwavering commitment to the party's collective goals.