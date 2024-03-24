Benny Gantz Threatens Exit Over Israeli Conscription Law, Citing National Unity Concerns

On Sunday, Benny Gantz threatened to withdraw from the Israeli emergency government if the conscription law, which has been causing great controversy for several days, is passed.

Advertisment

The Times of Israel quoted Gantz as saying, in a video: "we will not be able to stay in the emergency government if the conscription law is passed in this format".

"Passing such a law is a routine red line, and in times of war it is like a black flag flying over this red line," he added.

"The people will not be able to tolerate it (the law), the Knesset will not be able to vote for it, and my friends and I will not be able to be members of the emergency government if such legislation passes in the Knesset and comes into force," he explained.

Advertisment

Gantz noted that such a law would "harm the unity and security of the state in general, and in wartime in particular".

Controversy Surrounding the Conscription Law

According to the Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper, the law is highly controversial because it "does not set a quota of ultra-Orthodox Jewish men who enlist annually, sets the age of exemption from service at 35, and guarantees that ultra - Orthodox who do not enlist will not face criminal penalties".

Advertisment

Gantz's comments come after Defense Minister Yoav Galant announced earlier in the day that he, too, would not support Benjamin Netanyahu's proposal.

Political Reactions and Proposals

Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid has also called for the preparation of a conscription law that would oblige "haredim" to perform military service like others.

Advertisment

The draft conscription law is expected to be presented next Tuesday to the governments

Implications of Gantz's Stand

The strong stance taken by Gantz, echoed by other key political figures, highlights the deep divides within Israeli politics over military service obligations and the role of the ultra-Orthodox community. With the draft of the conscription law set to be presented soon, the coming days are crucial in determining whether the Israeli government will face a significant reshuffle or manage to find a compromise that addresses the concerns raised.