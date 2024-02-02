Benji Irby Criticizes Biden's Immigration Policies, Predicts Shift in Black Voter Allegiance

Political commentator Benji Irby has weighed in on the escalating crisis of illegal immigration in the United States, casting a critical eye on the Biden administration's handling of the situation. Irby voiced his apprehension about the ripple effects of this issue on Black communities in various American cities, including Chicago and New York.

A Crisis Unfolding

Irby drew attention to a specific incident in a Brooklyn neighborhood, where a local school was repurposed to accommodate migrants. This move resulted in community children being homeschooled, and the commentator expressed his concern over the long-term implications of such decisions. In his view, this is an example of the Democratic Party prioritizing the needs and welfare of illegal immigrants over the welfare and interests of their Black constituents, a trend he finds deeply troubling.

Political Repercussions

Irby's critique is not just a social commentary but a political one. He suggested that the perceived neglect by the Democrats could lead to increased support for Donald Trump in the 2024 elections. This potential shift in political allegiance is a testament to the deep-seated dissatisfaction and growing disillusionment among the Black community towards the Democratic Party's stance on immigration.

The article also discusses Democratic Rep. Henry Cuellar expressing concerns about the 'catch and release' cycle that is drawing millions of illegal immigrants into the United States. Amid the record-setting influx of asylum seekers entering the US, there are calls for President Biden to tighten the reins on the massive migrant influx.