Benjamin Kalu Stresses Need for Non-Kinetic Approach to Peace in Nigeria’s South East

Benjamin Kalu, Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, has underscored the imperative for a non-kinetic approach in restoring peace in Nigeria’s South East geo-political zone. At a press conference in Bende, Abia State, Kalu offered a critique on the use of force, a method he sees as failing to secure durable peace in the past. He lauded President Bola Tinubu’s endorsement of the Peace in South East Project (PISE-P), a campaign promoting non-violent solutions to the region’s insecurity issues.

A Call for Non-Violent Measures

Kalu implored those instigating the unrest to lay down their arms, offering amnesty to those ready to pursue peace. He spotlighted the critical role of dialogue, encouraging the Ndigbo, inhabitants of the South East, to strive for national leadership without resorting to violence. The Deputy Speaker also acknowledged the peaceful Christmas season in the South East and called for an end to the disruptive Monday sit-at-homes.

PISE-P Initiative and President Tinubu’s Support

The Peace in South East Project (PISE-P) initiative, backed by President Bola Tinubu, is aimed at calming agitated nerves and creating a platform for peaceful resolution in the South East. The Deputy Speaker highlighted this initiative as a key component in the non-kinetic approach to restoring peace in the region.

Release of IPOB Leader

Furthermore, Kalu pointed out that the liberation of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), would not be achieved through forceful means. He cautioned that violence would only prolong his detention, underscoring the need for a peaceful and strategic approach to address this ongoing issue.