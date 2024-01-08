en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Nigeria

Benjamin Kalu Stresses Need for Non-Kinetic Approach to Peace in Nigeria’s South East

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 8, 2024 at 11:29 pm EST
Benjamin Kalu Stresses Need for Non-Kinetic Approach to Peace in Nigeria’s South East

Benjamin Kalu, Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, has underscored the imperative for a non-kinetic approach in restoring peace in Nigeria’s South East geo-political zone. At a press conference in Bende, Abia State, Kalu offered a critique on the use of force, a method he sees as failing to secure durable peace in the past. He lauded President Bola Tinubu’s endorsement of the Peace in South East Project (PISE-P), a campaign promoting non-violent solutions to the region’s insecurity issues.

A Call for Non-Violent Measures

Kalu implored those instigating the unrest to lay down their arms, offering amnesty to those ready to pursue peace. He spotlighted the critical role of dialogue, encouraging the Ndigbo, inhabitants of the South East, to strive for national leadership without resorting to violence. The Deputy Speaker also acknowledged the peaceful Christmas season in the South East and called for an end to the disruptive Monday sit-at-homes.

PISE-P Initiative and President Tinubu’s Support

The Peace in South East Project (PISE-P) initiative, backed by President Bola Tinubu, is aimed at calming agitated nerves and creating a platform for peaceful resolution in the South East. The Deputy Speaker highlighted this initiative as a key component in the non-kinetic approach to restoring peace in the region.

Release of IPOB Leader

Furthermore, Kalu pointed out that the liberation of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), would not be achieved through forceful means. He cautioned that violence would only prolong his detention, underscoring the need for a peaceful and strategic approach to address this ongoing issue.

0
Nigeria Politics
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Nigeria

See more
2 mins ago
Mecure Industries' Shares Skyrocket on Nigerian Stock Market
In a stunning financial feat, Mecure Industries Plc, a prominent healthcare management group, has witnessed a spectacular surge in its share price since its debut on the Nigerian stock market. After being listed with an initial valuation of N11.84 billion on November 8, 2023, the company’s market value escalated to N43.2 billion within a span
Mecure Industries' Shares Skyrocket on Nigerian Stock Market
Nigeria's Super Eagles: Rising Above Challenges, Ready for the Tournament
49 mins ago
Nigeria's Super Eagles: Rising Above Challenges, Ready for the Tournament
Inaugural African Global Lifetime Inspirational Awards to Honor Prominent Nigerian Figures
50 mins ago
Inaugural African Global Lifetime Inspirational Awards to Honor Prominent Nigerian Figures
Nigerian Ports Authority Eyes Ambitious N600 Billion Revenue Target for 2024
6 mins ago
Nigerian Ports Authority Eyes Ambitious N600 Billion Revenue Target for 2024
Ekiti State Police Command Arrests Three Suspects In Ado-Ekiti
11 mins ago
Ekiti State Police Command Arrests Three Suspects In Ado-Ekiti
Ndiowu Community in Anambra State Resolves Seven-Year Feud, Looks to Prosperous Future
33 mins ago
Ndiowu Community in Anambra State Resolves Seven-Year Feud, Looks to Prosperous Future
Latest Headlines
World News
Nigeria's Socio-Economic Crisis: History Repeating and Calls for Change
18 seconds
Nigeria's Socio-Economic Crisis: History Repeating and Calls for Change
Presidential Frontrunner Prabowo Subianto Defends Military Strategy Amidst Criticism
1 min
Presidential Frontrunner Prabowo Subianto Defends Military Strategy Amidst Criticism
Withings Bemo: The New 'Doctor in Your Pocket'
2 mins
Withings Bemo: The New 'Doctor in Your Pocket'
Supreme Court Verdict Looms on Controversial Remission Case
2 mins
Supreme Court Verdict Looms on Controversial Remission Case
Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli's Inclusion in India's Squad Sparks Strategic Debate Ahead of T20 World Cup
3 mins
Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli's Inclusion in India's Squad Sparks Strategic Debate Ahead of T20 World Cup
Maldivian Ministers Suspended Over Offensive Remarks About Indian PM Modi
5 mins
Maldivian Ministers Suspended Over Offensive Remarks About Indian PM Modi
Drake Nugent: From Colorado to College Football Playoff National Championship
6 mins
Drake Nugent: From Colorado to College Football Playoff National Championship
Puma and George Russell Race Towards Sustainability with 'Natural Performance' Collection
6 mins
Puma and George Russell Race Towards Sustainability with 'Natural Performance' Collection
Sri Lankan President Pledges to Address Caste-Based Discrimination in Northern Province
7 mins
Sri Lankan President Pledges to Address Caste-Based Discrimination in Northern Province
Indian Advocate Joins International Team to Oversee Bangladesh Elections
1 hour
Indian Advocate Joins International Team to Oversee Bangladesh Elections
Controversy Surrounding Low Voter Turnout and Inclusivity in Dhaka Election
2 hours
Controversy Surrounding Low Voter Turnout and Inclusivity in Dhaka Election
Shattering Myths: Sylvia Foti Exposes Grandfather's Role as Nazi Collaborator
2 hours
Shattering Myths: Sylvia Foti Exposes Grandfather's Role as Nazi Collaborator
Sri Lanka's President Forms Committees to Address Palm Industry Challenges
2 hours
Sri Lanka's President Forms Committees to Address Palm Industry Challenges
Light Aircraft Crashes Near Lizard Island: Rescue and Assessment Underway
5 hours
Light Aircraft Crashes Near Lizard Island: Rescue and Assessment Underway
A Year On: The Tyre Nichols Case and Its Impact on Police Reform
5 hours
A Year On: The Tyre Nichols Case and Its Impact on Police Reform
Jordan's Petra Named Third-Best Tourist Destination by The Irish Times
6 hours
Jordan's Petra Named Third-Best Tourist Destination by The Irish Times
Former Bar Liberty Manager Launches Brico, a New Wine Bar in Carlton North
7 hours
Former Bar Liberty Manager Launches Brico, a New Wine Bar in Carlton North
HYDRO-BLOK Expands into South America, Solidifying Global Presence
7 hours
HYDRO-BLOK Expands into South America, Solidifying Global Presence

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app