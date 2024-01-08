Benjamin Kalu Advocates for Revitalization of Igbo Apprenticeship System and Social Cohesion

Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, has underscored the necessity for fortified social cohesion between the Igbo nation and other ethnic groups within Nigeria. This unity, he maintains, is vital for the advancement of the Igbos. At a stakeholder meeting held in his hometown of Bende, Abia State, Kalu expressed his thoughts on these issues while distributing food and empowerment items to his constituents.

Revitalizing the Igbo Apprenticeship System

Key among Kalu’s propositions is a call for the rejuvenation and modernization of the traditional Igbo apprenticeship system. This system, he notes, has been instrumental in the past in creating jobs and fostering the establishment of industries. Kalu advocates for a legislative bill that will formalize this system, a move he believes could empower many in the Southeast.

Addressing Insecurity in the Southeast

Parallel to his developmental propositions, Kalu also broached the issue of insecurity in the Southeast. He urged gunmen to lay down their weapons and engage in legitimate livelihoods. Furthermore, he openly criticized the imposed Monday sit-at-home orders, which, according to him, have negatively impacted businesses and deterred investment in the region.

President Bola Tinubu and Detention of Nnamdi Kalu

On the matter of President Bola Tinubu’s role in the detention of Nnamdi Kalu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Kalu clarified that Tinubu is not responsible. He expressed optimism that the President would consider appeals for Nnamdi’s release. He also highlighted that Tinubu has assigned key positions to Igbos, fostering a sense of inclusivity and representation.