Business

Bengaluru’s Deputy CM Assures Support for Evicted Street Vendors Amidst Urban Chaos

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 13, 2024 at 4:30 pm EST
Bengaluru’s Deputy CM Assures Support for Evicted Street Vendors Amidst Urban Chaos

Footpath vendors in Bengaluru, defying eviction drives by the BBMP, have retaken the streets, leading to upheaval and conflict in Jayanagar’s 4th block. Approximately 120 vendors staged a sit-in protest, demanding recognition and adherence to the Street Vendors Act. Notably, elderly women, armed with makeshift plastic seats, were part of the demonstration, which escalated into a physical confrontation as police threatened to enact a lathi charge.

Government’s Stance on Street Vendor Eviction

Amidst this backdrop, Karnataka’s Deputy Chief Minister, D.K. Shivakumar, addressed the intricacies of the situation during the National Road Safety Month event. He clarified that the eviction of street vendors is being implemented in accordance with High Court orders, emphasizing that footpaths are designed for pedestrian use and should not be encroached upon by vendors.

Support and Assistance for Affected Vendors

Nonetheless, Shivakumar assured that the government recognizes the livelihood concerns of the vendors. Registered street vendors, he said, would be reassigned to appropriate locations to conduct their businesses. Illustrating the government’s commitment to a balanced approach, he revealed plans to provide financial aid to the affected vendors to facilitate this transition.

Artificial Intelligence in Traffic Control

Shivakumar also touched upon the use of Artificial Intelligence for monitoring traffic violations and the imperative of adhering to traffic rules. Highlighting the government’s endeavors to alleviate traffic congestion in Bengaluru, he announced the introduction of a handbook designed to educate children about traffic regulations.

Amidst the complex interplay of law enforcement, pedestrian rights, and the livelihoods of street vendors, the government’s effort to strike a balance stands out, demonstrating an earnest attempt to address multiple facets of urban living in Bengaluru.

Business India Politics
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

