Ben Shapiro Silent on Candace Owens' Exit Following Controversial Remarks

In a surprising twist in conservative media, Candace Owens has parted ways with The Daily Wire, sparking a flurry of controversy and leaving co-founder Ben Shapiro tight-lipped. Owens' departure follows a series of contentious comments regarding Jewish people and interactions with known Holocaust denier Nick Fuentes, culminating in a public dispute with Shapiro who labeled her comments as 'disgraceful'. Despite earlier assurances from CEO Jeremy Boring that Owens would not face dismissal, her exit from the platform has now been confirmed.

Controversy and Criticism: The Lead-Up to Owens' Departure

Owens, once a liberal turned conservative commentator, gained notoriety for her support of the 'Blexit' movement, urging Black Americans to leave the Democratic Party, and her opposition to the Black Lives Matter movement. Her tenure at The Daily Wire became increasingly turbulent following remarks criticizing Israel's military actions, alleging a 'sinister Jewish gang' in Hollywood, and her controversial statements regarding George Floyd's death. These incidents, amplified by her association with figures like Nick Fuentes, escalated tensions within The Daily Wire, leading to her eventual departure.

Shapiro's Silence and The Daily Wire's Stance

Following Owens' exit, Ben Shapiro has refrained from commenting directly on the matter, a move that has attracted attention and speculation. CEO Jeremy Boring's statement condemning Owens' use of the phrase 'Christ is King' as anti-Semitic marked a decisive moment in the unfolding drama, indicating a clear organizational stance against what was perceived as hateful rhetoric. Owens, undeterred, confirmed her exit and teased future endeavors, leaving audiences guessing about her next steps.

Owens' Legacy and the Future of Conservative Commentary

Owens' departure from The Daily Wire not only marks the end of her tenure at the conservative media outlet but also raises questions about the direction of conservative commentary and the tolerance for controversy within its ranks. Her marriage to British businessman George Farmer, a figure linked to the conservative social media platform Parler, adds another layer to her complex public persona, straddling the worlds of conservative media, activism, and social media influence.

As the dust settles on Candace Owens' departure from The Daily Wire, the incident leaves a trail of unanswered questions and speculation about the future of conservative media. The silence from Ben Shapiro, coupled with the organization's public distancing from Owens, underscores the complexities and challenges of navigating the contentious landscape of political commentary. Owens' next moves remain to be seen, but her impact on the discourse and the reactions it has provoked will undoubtedly continue to resonate within conservative circles and beyond.