Ben Shapiro Blames Biden's Afghanistan Withdrawal for Surge in Child Marriages

In a recent episode of his podcast, Ben Shapiro offered a scathing critique of President Joe Biden's handling of the Afghanistan withdrawal. Drawing a disturbing connection to the rising incidents of forced child marriages in the war-torn nation, Shapiro underscored the dire consequences of the U.S. administration's policy choices.

Child Marriages: A Heartbreaking Reality

Shapiro's remarks echo the haunting narrative outlined in a Washington Post opinion piece by Stephanie Sinclair. The article shed light on the plight of young Afghan girls, as young as eight to ten years old, who are being sold into marriage as a desperate response to extreme poverty. In the Shahrak-e-Sabz settlement of the Herat province, the situation is particularly grim, with nearly 40% of families having either sold their daughters or waiting for buyers.

The Taliban's Role and Response

The reigning Taliban regime has decreed that women should not be treated as property and must consent to marriage. However, the stark reality on the ground contradicts this proclamation. Rates of child marriages have seen a worrying surge, while female education continues to be severely curtailed. Furthermore, these sold girls face a life of abuse and hardship, often at the hands of their in-laws.

Linking Biden's Actions to Afghanistan's Crisis

Shapiro, in his podcast, tied the unfolding humanitarian crisis to Biden's handling of the Afghanistan withdrawal. The conservative commentator argued that the current situation in Afghanistan, especially the plight of these young girls, is a direct consequence of the U.S.'s abrupt exit.

As Afghanistan continues to grapple with the harsh realities of Taliban rule, these untold stories of young girls forced into marriage highlight the broader issues in the post-withdrawal scenario. They serve as a stark reminder of the far-reaching implications of foreign policy decisions and the urgent need for global attention and action.