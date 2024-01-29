Belize's UDP Prioritizes Citizen Security Amidst Rising Crime

The United Democratic Party (UDP) of Belize has underscored citizen security as a crucial concern for the forthcoming government. In a recent meeting of the Shadow Cabinet, the UDP pinpointed the escalating need to confront a string of violent crimes that have rocked the nation in January. The report includes three homicides, multiple cases of home invasions, and a staggering eighteen shooting incidents.

UDP Pledges to Restore Citizen Safety

The party has voiced its commitment to restoring citizen safety, a concern that has been heightened in the wake of the ongoing crime wave. The UDP has also taken a stand against the current condition of the judiciary, expressing profound dissatisfaction with the way it has been functioning.

Unfulfilled Promises and Industrial Action

The UDP has pointed out the long-standing delays in salary adjustments for Crown Counsel and Magistrates, along with a host of other unfulfilled promises for improvements in the justice system. These unmet commitments have triggered a series of industrial action throughout 2023.

UDP's Promise to Belize

The party has made a solemn pledge to address these issues head-on if it assumes power. In doing so, the UDP hopes to bring about a significant improvement in the justice system and, by extension, the overall safety and security of Belize's citizens.

