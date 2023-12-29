Belize’s UDP Challenges Cancellation of Concepcion Village Council By-Election

In an unexpected twist of events, the United Democratic Party (UDP) of Belize is challenging the decision to cancel the by-election for the Concepcion Village Council. The by-election, scheduled for January 7 and 14, 2024, was initially set to fill a vacancy left by the resignation of council member Rosalva Rocsana Moh. However, following Moh’s failed attempt to secure the Chairperson post in the December 10, 2023 by-election, she rescinded her resignation in anticipation of returning to her previous council position.

The Controversy Surrounding the Cancellation

The reversal of Moh’s resignation led the Elections and Boundaries Department to cancel the upcoming nominations and by-election. The decision has sparked controversy, with the UDP labeling it as ‘legally erroneous’ and expressing its intent to take the matter to court if necessary.

UDP’s Response

UDP Chairman Michael Peyrefitte has taken a firm stance against the cancellation. In a letter to Chief Elections Officer Josephine Tamai, Peyrefitte argued that the electoral process should continue as previously announced. He emphasized that the party views the cancellation as unlawful and is prepared to challenge it in court.

Potential Implications

The outcome of this dispute may have significant implications for the political landscape in Belize. It will not only determine the fate of the Concepcion Village Council’s vacant seat but could also set a precedent for future electoral procedures. The UDP’s challenge underscores the importance of transparency and adherence to legal procedures in the electoral process.