Belize's UDP Accuses Senate Committee of Power Abuse

The political landscape in Belize is heating up with the Opposition United Democratic Party (UDP) accusing the Senate Special Select Committee of an abuse of power. Their contention stems from the Committee's recent decision to summon former UDP ministers, including the ex-Minister of Lands Hugo Patt, for a testimony.

A Wasteful Exercise

The UDP has dismissed this move as a wasteful exercise. According to the party, land transactions, which form the crux of the testimonies, fall outside the Committee's terms of reference. Moreover, these land deals have not been mentioned in the Definitive Agreement. This has led the UDP to question the Committee's motives and the relevance of these testimonies.

Prime Minister's Role Questioned

Meanwhile, the UDP has turned the spotlight on Prime Minister John Briceno. They have asked why the Prime Minister proceeded with the Agreement and related legislation despite a negative assessment from King’s Counsel Ben Juratowich. This move by the Prime Minister has been heavily criticised by the UDP who demand an explanation.

The Controversial Signature

Apart from the issue of land transactions, the Opposition has also raised questions about Erwin Contreras's signature on the Definitive Agreement. The UDP has questioned the authority behind this signature, adding another layer of complexity to the ongoing political drama.

Committee Chair Responds

In response to these allegations, Committee Chair Janelle Chanona stated that the Constitution determines the scope of the Committee's authority to summon witnesses. She maintained that the Committee is within its rights to call upon any person it deems necessary for the completion of its work.

As the political tussle in Belize continues, the unfolding events are being keenly watched by the people of Belize. The Senate Special Select Committee's actions and the Opposition's response will undoubtedly shape the political narrative in the coming weeks.