Belize Sugar Crisis: PM Briceño Faces Backlash for Not Appealing Court's Ruling

After a high court judgement on February 29, 2024, deemed the May 2023 Sugar Import/Export Regulations unconstitutional, Belize's Prime Minister, John Briceño, faces criticism from the Belize Sugar Cane Farmers Association (BSCFA) for his reluctance to appeal the decision. The ruling, which came as a blow to the BSCFA, has sparked a standoff with the Prime Minister, who asserts his stance is in the nation's best interest, despite the association's call for an appeal and the establishment of a Commission of Inquiry.

Background of the Dispute

The legal battle centers around regulations that were introduced to enhance transparency and accountability in the sugar industry, particularly concerning Belize Sugar Industries ASR's (BSI ASR) contractual obligations. These regulations, now struck down, required BSI ASR to disclose contracts to the Sugar Industry Control Board for every shipping permit application. The High Court's ruling, favoring BSI ASR and the Corozal Sugar Cane Producers Associations (CSCPA) against various governmental bodies, has been interpreted by the BSCFA as a capitulation to multinational corporations over the interests of small cane farmers.

Government and Industry Response

In response to the court's decision, Prime Minister Briceño indicated that the government might amend the law but showed no inclination to appeal the ruling, citing a lack of substantial grounds for a successful appeal. This stance has not only infuriated the BSCFA but also raised questions about the government's commitment to defending local farmers against the might of multinational corporations. Furthermore, statements by BSI's Senior Counsel, Godfrey Smith, portraying BSI as a victim of the regulations, have added fuel to the fire, with the BSCFA accusing BSI of decades of evasiveness and mistrust in their commercial relations with cane farmers.

Reactions and Next Steps

The BSCFA, in a robust press release, compared Prime Minister Briceño to Mexican dictator Porfirio Diaz, suggesting he favors oppressive multinational companies over small farmers and workers. The association has vowed to continue its fight for a fair and just commercial agreement and the payment of Fairtrade Premiums, urging the Prime Minister to 'stay on track' and appeal the judgment. As the situation unfolds, the standoff between the BSCFA and the Prime Minister highlights the ongoing tensions in Belize's sugar industry, underscoring the challenges of balancing the interests of local farmers with the realities of global trade and industry pressures.