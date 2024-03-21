Belize Retired Officers Protest Unfulfilled PSWT Promise, Cite Legal Hurdles

On March 20, 2024, in Belmopan, Belize, the Association of Beneficiaries and Retired Public Officers (ABRPO) orchestrated a protest to highlight the government's unfulfilled promise to dismantle the Public Sector Workers' Trust (PSWT) created in 2014. This move is rooted in ongoing dissatisfaction with the management of funds meant for retired public officers, a sum that has been in contention since 1995. Prime Minister John Briceño engaged with the protesters, reiterating governmental support for their cause but pointed to legal proceedings as the current barrier to action.

The PSWT, established with an aim to manage back pay owed to public sector workers, has been under scrutiny for alleged mismanagement and failure to disburse funds to its rightful beneficiaries. The ABRPO, representing these aggrieved parties, has been vocal in demanding the Trust's dissolution and the immediate release of funds, emphasizing the urgent financial needs of its members for medical expenses among others. This latest protest, coinciding with the first day of the Budget Debate, marks a continued effort to hold the government accountable to its December 2022 pledge.

Government's Stance and Promise

In response to the demonstration, Prime Minister Briceño acknowledged the legitimacy of the protesters' concerns but highlighted the legal complexities currently hindering the Trust's dissolution. He committed to a post-Easter meeting with ABRPO representatives, the Attorney General Anthony Sylvestre, and Minister of the Public Service Henry Charles Usher to further discuss resolutions. This gesture of dialogue signifies a potential pivot towards addressing the long-standing grievances of Belize's retired public officers.

While the Prime Minister's assurances have temporarily pacified the protesting retirees, this episode underscores a deeper issue of trust and accountability within public sector management in Belize. The ongoing legal battle not only delays the much-needed relief for these retirees but also highlights systemic issues in governance that require urgent address. As both sides prepare for their upcoming discussions, the resolution of this matter could set a precedent for how similar disputes are handled in the future, potentially impacting public sector morale and trust in government promises.